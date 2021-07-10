Updated Maruti XL6 Launch Postponed To Next Year

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is expected to get an updated avatar sometime next year; previous reports say it may as well be powered by a BSVI 1.5-litre diesel engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) discontinued its diesel engines ahead of the BSVI transition and currently, the largest carmaker in the country only sells petrol powertrains with or without mild-hybrid technology along with S-CNG variants. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has widely reported to bring back a BSVI compliant diesel engine in the near future.

The updated 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine will likely be available in models like the Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz and Vitara Brezza. The possibilities of the XL6 getting the engine first are said to be high as well. The XL6 is essentially a more premium version of the Ertiga MPV with a redesigned front fascia and it has captain seats in the middle.

An updated version of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is said to be in the development and its launch has allegedly been postponed to early next year. The facelifted XL6 could get minor exterior and interior changes along with the addition of new features to stretch its lifespan and it could be sold with the latest SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Maruti Suzuki appears to have pushed back the launch of the new generation Celerio to later this year as well. The XL6 is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 104.7 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is hooked with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Currently, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is priced at Rs. 9.94 lakh for the entry-level Zeta variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 11.73 lakh for the range-topping Alpha AT model (ex-showroom). Available only in Zeta and Alpha trims with manual and automatic transmission choices, the arrival of a suspected diesel engine could help in expanding the range further.

A fuel-economical option could aid in garnering more customers. It will likely act as a competitor to the recently launched Hyundai Alcazar derived from Alcazar and other mid-size SUV derived three-row models like Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus as all of them are retailed with a six-seater option, facilitating a middle row captain seating arrangement.