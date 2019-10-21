Updated Maruti Suzuki Eeco Launched In India; Prices Increased

Maruti Suzuki Eeco has gained necessary structural updates to meet the stringent pedestrian crash test standards that have come into effect from this month onwards

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has recently announced that it has increased prices of the Eeco range. This has been done due to the structural upgrades made to stand in compliance with the latest crash test regulations. The largest carmaker in the country has priced the updated Eeco between Rs. 3.61 lakh and Rs. 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Delhi/NCR region.

The Eeco stands in place of the now-defunct Omni that was in the business for decades and has more responsibilities in its shoulders as it caters to a wider set of audience in the semi-urban and rural markets especially where the load carrying demands will be on the higher side.

The new prices are applicable from immediate effect as well. Maruti Suzuki introduced an update to the Eeco this past April as it received standard safety features like driver side airbag, Anti-lock Braking System with Electronic Brake-force Distribution, reverse parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder and high-speed alert among others.

The changes related to pedestrian crash test regulations are not accompanied by any mechanical updates. This means the Maruti Suzuki Eeco has not gained any updates related to BSVI emission standards. Thus, the BSIV compliant 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol unit continues to generate a maximum power output of 73 bhp and maximum torque of 101 Nm.

It is connected to a five-speed manual transmission as standard. It must be noted that the pedestrian crash test BNVSAP standards have come into effect from October 1, 2019. Moreover, the Eeco will get an updated BSVI compliant engine before the deadline of March 31, 2020 as well.

Some of the highlights in the Maruti Suzuki Eeco minivan are integrated headrests in the front row, Engine Management System, headlamp levelling, Diagonal Shift Assistance for smooth gear shifting, digital trip meter, side impact beams and high-mounted stop lamp among others.