Updated Mahindra XUV700 To Launch In 2022 With New Features – Report

The recently launched Mahindra XUV700 is speculated to undergo an update, consisting of equipment list revision, towards the end of next year

Mahindra XUV700 was launched in the Indian market earlier this month, and the SUV has already managed to entice a lot of buyers. In just two days after bookings commenced, over a matter of hours on both days, the XUV700 managed to garner 50,000 orders! Deliveries are slated to begin very soon, and the manufacturer is hoping to fulfil at least 10,000 orders before the end of this year.

As per a recent report by Team-BHP, the homegrown UV manufacturer is planning to launch an updated version of the XUV700 around late-2022. The biggest change following the update will be the addition of a few new features, like auto-dimming IRVM, power-operated tailgate, ventilated seats, etc.

Apart from that, Mahindra might discontinue the variants that are low in demand, which is quite a common practice in the automobile industry. No changes to the design have been mentioned in the report, and we don’t expect any, as the XUV700 is quite a handsome car. The powertrain options will remain unchanged as well over the current iteration.

Mahindra XUV700 has two engine options on offer – a 2.0L petrol unit and a 2.2L diesel unit. The former is good for peak power and torque of 200 PS and 420 Nm. As for the diesel motor, it can belt out 185 PS and 450 Nm (420 Nm with manual transmission) on the AX variants.

On the MX trims, the oil burner has been detuned to generate 155 PS and 360 Nm. There are two transmission choices available on the XUV700, consisting of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. An all-wheel-drive system is available as an option, but only on the top-spec diesel variants.

Interestingly, the SUV is available in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations, making it extremely versatile. The 5-seater version competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, etc., while the 7-seater version rivals Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar.

Currently, Mahindra XUV700 is available in four trim levels – MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7 – priced from Rs. 12.49 lakh to Rs. 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).