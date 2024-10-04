Updated KTM 200 Duke Launched In India At Rs. 2.03 Lakh

The updated KTM 200 Duke gets an all-new 5-inch colour TFT display from the latest 390 Duke and is equipped with navigation and Bluetooth connectivity

KTM India has launched the updated 200 Duke, featuring a new 5-inch colour TFT display with navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. This advanced display, derived from the latest 390 Duke, comes with bonded glass for improved clarity and durability. It also includes a new switch cube with 4-way menu switches, allowing access to vehicle functions including smartphone connectivity.

The connectivity features of the updated KTM 200 Duke enable riders to play music, answer incoming calls, and use turn-by-turn navigation when paired through the KTM My-Ride app. By connecting their smartphones via Bluetooth to the KTM Connect app, riders can access KTM’s versatile navigation system directly on the 5-inch TFT display.

The KTM Connect app serves as a valuable companion with several key features including navigation, travel data, and crucial motorcycle information. Through Bluetooth connectivity and the BCCU, riders can view incoming call details directly on the TFT display. They can use the mode switch to either accept or decline the call. For safety reasons, accessing the phone’s address book or making outgoing calls while riding is restricted.

With a paired Bluetooth helmet headset, KTM My Ride-equipped bikes enable riders to control their smartphone’s music player while riding. The left handlebar-mounted menu switch allows easy toggling between tracks on a playlist or music archive and volume control. Track information is displayed on the bike’s TFT screen, ensuring access to music without distracting the rider.

Through the TFT display, riders can activate Supermoto ABS, which disables the ABS braking function on the rear wheel for more aggressive riding. Using the left handlebar-mounted menu switch, riders can also adjust their shift rpm and limit rpm. Once set, the TFT display changes between a dark-themed or orange-themed interface, depending on the settings.

Additionally, riders can customize shortcuts for certain functions directly through the screen for quick access while riding. The updated KTM 200 Duke is currently priced at Rs. 2,03,412 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and compared to the old model, a price increase of around Rs. 5,000 has been made. No mechanical changes have been made to the naked offering.