Updated Kia Stinger Sports Sedan Gets Revised Styling & Features

2022 Kia Stinger now starts from $37,125 (Rs 26.94 lakh) and can be had with either a 2.5-litre inline-four or 3.3-litre V6 turbo petrol engines

Kia has revealed the official details about the upcoming 2022MY Stinger, and the car now gets a new base engine, revised styling, as well as a higher starting price. The updated car is all set to go on sale in the United States this spring, and Kia has also revealed that a special edition Scorpion model will join the line-up later this year.

Talking about the updated Stinger, pricing for the car now starts from $37,125 for the GT-Line model, which is $3,000 more than the last iteration’s base price. What you get for the money is a more powerful 2.5-litre inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 300 hp of max power and 422 Nm of peak torque, which is 45 hp and 83 Nm more than the previously offered 2.0-litre powertrain.

An eight-speed automatic transmission is offered as standard, while an all-wheel drive is a $2,200 option for all versions. The 3.3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine continues, but it has also been slightly uprated now. This powertrain now makes 368 hp and 510 Nm. The GT Line gets 18-inch wheels as standard, with the GT1 and GT2 come equipped with 19-inchers.

Exterior changes are kept to a minimum, and the Stinger carries over its overall silhouette. However, the car now gets Kia’s new corporate logo at the front and on the alloy wheels. The headlights get new LED DRL “signatures”, with an optional “Stinger Signature.”

While the entry-level Stinger V6 GT variant has now been discontinued, the GT1 variant now starts from $44,735, which is $1,800 less than last year’s GT1 model. The fully-loaded GT2 will now be retailed at $52,335, a $900 increase from last year. Kia has also introduced a new colour option in the form of Ascot Green.

On the inside, the 2022MY Stinger sedan gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a slightly updated dashboard, a 4.2-inch TFT display as standard, or a 7-inch monitor for cars that include the blind-spot view monitor and surround-view bird’s eye parking display.