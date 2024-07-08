Updated Kia Sonet & Seltos Launched – Turbo Engine Now Under 10 Lakh

Kia India has refreshed its trim lineup for the Seltos and Sonet by adding five new variants and updating the X-Line

As we previously informed, Kia India has updated its trim lineup for the Seltos and Sonet by introducing five new variants and a refreshed X-Line. The Seltos now offers 21 variants, while the Sonet has 22. This includes four new GTX variants available with both Petrol DCT and Diesel AT powertrain options.

Additionally, the Sonet now features a turbo petrol engine option for under 10 Lakh, courtesy of the arrival of the Smartstream G1.0 HTK iMT trim. Enhancing the appeal of its top-end trims, the South Korean auto major has upgraded the GTX+ variants of the Seltos with Solar Glass and white brake callipers at both the front and rear.

To strengthen the X-Line offering, Kia has added the Aurora Black Pearl colour option, featuring a glossy black finish, alongside the existing Matt Graphite shade. The new GTX variant will include additional features such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) with a front camera and radar, a sliding armrest, and a 360-degree camera system, offering more advanced features than the HTX variant.

Seltos Variant Engine Transmission Price – EX-Showroom Pan India (INR) GTX 1.5T GDi GTX 7DCT 1,899,900 1.5T CRDi GTX 6AT 1,899,900

Speaking on the updated models, Myung-sik Sohn – Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “Constant evolution and customer centricity have been the key to Kia’s success in India. The product enhancements are part of the same strategy, offering our customers the latest technology, features, and best value for the money they spend. The introduction of GTX trims will not only offer our customers the thrill of driving a GT line but also keep them abreast of the latest and best automotive innovations packed in a car.”

Sonet Variant Engine Transmission Price – EX-Showroom Pan India (INR) HTK G1.0 TGDi iMT 959,900 GTX 1.0 TGDi GTX 7DCT 1,370,900 1.5 CRDi GTX 6AT 1,455,900

In the 2024 Sonet, Kia has brought in sought-after modern features such as ISOFIX child seat anchors, a wireless smartphone charger, rear wipers and washers, and diamond-cut alloy wheels to the low-spec trims. The inclusion of GTX variants to the lineup also enhances the value of the GT Line trims in the Sonet.

The new features available in the Seltos GTX are Solar Glass, White Calipers front and rear

Ventilated Seats, ADAS (Front Camera and Front Radar), 360 Degree Camera and Sliding centre armrest. The new Sonet GTX gains Drive and Traction control Mode, Leatherette Seat, Ventilated Seats, Paddle Shifters, 360 Degree Camera and Auto Up/Down Safety Window. The Seltos GTX+ along with the Sonet HTX, HTK+, HTK, HTK (O), HTK and HTE (O) have also received new equipment.