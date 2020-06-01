Updated Kia Seltos Launched, Prices Hiked – New Vs Old Prices

Kia Seltos is the largest-selling car in its segment, and it gets a host of new features spread across the trim lineup including sunroof in the lower variant

The Kia Seltos has been the top-selling model in its segment ever since it was first launched last year. The C-SUV has been a stellar hit owing to its butch styling, upmarket cabin, great dynamics and strong performance. However, with the advent of the 2020 Hyundai Creta, the only SUV in the carmaker’s portfolio might face a threat to its numero uno status and hence, the company has introduced some additional features on all trim levels.

Currently, the Kia Seltos is available in a range of 18 versions, including six engine-transmission combos. The automatic transmission-equipped HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX trims get the remote engine start option.

Not just this, the HTX and GTX versions also get powered sunroof and LED cabin lights, which are two features that are available only on the HTX+ and GTX+ versions at the moment. Other than this, all the variants get USB charging in both first and rear rows.

The top-of-the-line Kia Seltos GTX+, which is available only with 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine options now features an all-black interior with contrasting red stitching. Also, the HTX, HTX+, GTX and the GTX+ trims received faux metal trim on the aircon control panel as well as on the door handles. The HTX+ trim received a faux leather finish on the gearshift knob and a gloss black finish on the dashboard.

Commenting on the introduction, Mr Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India said, “The Seltos marked the arrival of the Kia brand in India. It laid a strong foundation for Kia in the country and as a vehicle; it has been a true game-changer in the Indian automobile industry. With the refreshed Seltos, Kia Motors India makes India’s favourite SUV even more attractive with new features and options.

He also added, “During these unprecedented conditions, we have innovated to ensure the safety of our customers as well as that of our employees, business associates and staff at our dealer and service network”

Apart from the new features, Seltos also gets an additional dual-tone colour option with Orange body and White roof. The prices for the entry-level and top-level trim remains unchanged, however, many variants see the price hike of up to Rs. 30,000.

Seltos New Price Old Price Change HTE 9,89,000 9,89,000 0 HTK 10,49,000 10,29,000 20,000 HTK+ 11,59,000 11,49,000 10,000 HTX 13,34,000 13,09,000 25,000 HTX IVT 14,34,000 14,09,000 25,000 GTX 15,54,000 15,29,000 25,000 GTX+ 16,39,000 16,29,000 10,000 GTX+ 7DCT 17,29,000 17,29,000 0 HTE 10,34,000 10,34,000 0 HTK 11,69,000 11,54,000 15,000 HTK+ 12,69,000 12,54,000 15,000 HTK+ 6AT 13,69,000 13,54,000 15,000 HTX 14,44,000 14,14,000 30,000 HTX+ 15,49,000 15,34,000 15,000 HTX+ 6AT 16,49,000 16,34,000 15,000

Feature Addition in Kia Seltos HTE:

USB Charging Front

USB Charging Rear

Emergency Stop Signal

Feature Addition in Kia Seltos HTK:

USB Charging Rear

Emergency Stop Signal

Feature Addition in Kia Seltos HTK+:

USB Charging Rear

Emergency Stop Signal

Remote Engine Start

Dual Muffler Design

Gloss Black Dashboard

Leatherette Gear Knob

Feature Addition in Kia Seltos HTX:

Metal Scuff Plate

Electric Sunroof

Metal Garnish On AC Controls

Emergency Stop Signal

Remote Engine Start

Feature Addition in Kia Seltos HTX+:

Metal Scuff Plate

Metal Garnish On AC Controls

Emergency Stop Signal

Remote Engine Start

Feature Addition in Kia Seltos GTX:

Metal Scuff Plate

Metal Garnish On AC Controls

Emergency Stop Signal

Feature Addition in Kia Seltos GTX+:

Metal Garnish On AC Controls

Emergency Stop Signal

Remote Engine Start

All Black Interior

Except for the bare-basic HTE and HTK trims, all the variants get the dual exhaust design from the high-end trims. Not just this, the company even offering the metal scuff plates on HTX and HTX+ trims. A large majority of Kia dealerships have resumed operations. The advent of these extra goodies should make the SUV a more potent rival against the new Hyundai Creta.