Updated Hyundai Venue & Creta Facelift To Launch In India This Year

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to precede the launch of the updated Creta by the middle of this calendar year

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is expected to launch a number of new products this calendar year including the updated versions of the popular Venue compact SUV and Creta midsize SUV. The Venue is one of the top-sellers in the sub-four-metre SUV space while the Creta leads the way in its segment and both will receive notable revisions.

The 2022 Hyundai Creta is already on sale in the Southeast Asian market and India could gain similar changes as it is more in line with the four-generation Tucson which is also bound for our local market this calendar year. It gets a thoroughly redesigned front fascia boasting a new Parametric Jewel pattern grille integrated seamlessly while the headlamps are sharper accompanying a revised bumper section.

Other exterior highlights are a set of newly designed alloy wheels, tweaked tailgate, updated LED tail lamps and bumper similar to the Russia-spec version, etc. The interior comes with the latest BlueLink tech, an all-digital instrument console, ADAS functionalities, and so on. The 2022 Hyundai Creta is expected to go on sale in the second half of this year.

It will continue to offer a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre. turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices. The facelifted Hyundai Venue will likely precede the launch of its updated bigger sibling as it could debut by mid-2022. It features a reworked front end with a Parametric grille and newly designed headlamps.

The cosmetic changes will be in aplenty as it appears to be equipped with a reprofiled bumper at the front and the rear, new 16-inch alloy wheels in the top-end variants, new LED tail lamps taking inspiration from the India-bound Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, updated tailgate, etc. The cabin could also get a host of changes but the basic centre console and dashboard layout may remain the same.

As for the performance, the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 83 hp, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel developing 100 hp and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol kicking out 120 hp will stay put.