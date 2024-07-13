Updated Hyundai Alcazar Spotted Again, Launch In The Coming Months

Updated Hyundai Alcazar will come with a host of changes inside and out while retaining the same powertrain options

Hyundai is set to introduce multiple new models over the next year or so in India. The extensively revamped Creta was launched earlier this year and it received favourable reviews from customers. Following this success, the Alcazar is due for a mid-cycle update and it has been spied testing on public roads multiple times.

Scheduled to debut this festive season, the updated Alcazar will retain its six- and seven-seater configurations. The primary enhancements will centre around both the exterior and interior, adhering to Hyundai’s latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. Spy images suggest that the new Alcazar will gain newly designed swirl-pattern alloy wheels.

It will also get a revised front grille, and new headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights inspired by the Creta and the latest images show the presence of a side profile with creases and skide plates. Additionally, the updated model will feature new front and rear bumpers and connected LED tail lamps.

The three-row SUV will distinguish itself from the Creta with some exclusive elements as well. Inside the cabin, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, ventilated seats at the front, Level 2 ADAS, a dual-pane sunroof, etc.

It will retain a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine kicking out 116 PS and 250 Nm of torque and a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine developing 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque. A six-speed manual, a six-speed TC, and a seven-speed DCT will be the transmission options as the Alcazar will continue to be sold in an expansive range.

The Hyundai Alcazar is priced at Rs. 16.80 lakh for the base variant and it goes up to Rs. 21.30 lakh (ex-showroom) currently. With the arrival of the facelift, there could be a slight increase in prices. The updated model will compete directly with familiar rivals such as the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV 700 and Mahindra Scorpio. The segment will see plenty of action in the coming years as new models are waiting to be launched.