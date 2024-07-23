Updated Hyundai Alcazar Caught Testing Again, To Get ADAS

Hyundai India is set to launch the updated Alcazar in the coming months featuring new design elements, Level 2 ADAS tech, etc

To be launched in the coming months, Hyundai India is actively testing the facelifted version of the Alcazar and has been spotted multiple times. This updated model will incorporate many design elements, features, and technologies from the new Creta SUV, including advanced Level 2 ADAS tech. Recent spy shots reveal a camouflaged version of the three-row SUV undergoing tests, showcasing notable updates to both its front and rear profiles.

Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar Features

The facelifted Alcazar will receive significant changes, particularly to its exterior design. The front end will feature a new connecting DRL and turn indicators reminiscent of those on the newly updated Creta, complemented by a redesigned grille with a horizontal slat pattern and split LED headlamps. A radar sensor for the ADAS tech is visible, seamlessly integrated into the bumper, showcasing the SUV’s advanced safety features.

Hyundai Alcazar Design and Performance

The side profile of the Alcazar will remain largely similar to the current model, although the facelift will introduce new alloy wheels. At the rear, the tail lamps are expected to adopt a connecting light bar design, and the bumpers will be redesigned to enhance the SUV’s overall aesthetic.

Mechanically, the facelifted Alcazar will retain the same powertrain options as the Creta. Upon launch, it will offer a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine delivering 116 PS and 250 Nm of torque, alongside a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque. Transmission choices will include a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, providing a wide range of driving options.

Hyundai Alcazar Price

The current pricing for the Hyundai Alcazar ranges from Rs. 16.80 lakh to Rs. 21.30 lakh (ex-showroom). With the introduction of the facelift, a slight price increase is anticipated. Upon its launch, the updated Alcazar will compete against notable rivals such as the Kia Carens, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Mahindra Scorpio N.