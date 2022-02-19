Updated Ford Explorer SUV Leaked Online With Big Changes

2023 Ford Explorer gains a redesigned front fascia with a revised headlamp, grille and bumper while the interior is subjected to massive changes

The 2023 Ford Explorer has been leaked online courtesy of the images from Han93 via Weibo. The large SUV comes with a host of changes inside and out. On the outside, it gets a redesigned front grille, updated front bumper and new LED headlamps that are sharper than before, as its styling has been brought closer to the Mondeo sold in China.

The fog lamp housings are now smaller with the front bumper giving a matured look with chrome accents and the grille inserts are also embellished in chrome. The bonnet has the ‘Explorer’ word written on it in black colour. At the rear, the 2023 Ford Explorer gains redesigned C-shaped LED tail lamps that extend towards the Blue Oval badge centre as in the forthcoming Endeavour.

A thick chrome strip covers the entire width of the vehicle while an integrated spoiler and shark fin antenna can also be seen. The updated rear bumper features twin exhaust outlets. The revisions to the interior are more comprehensive though as the dashboard and centre console are thoroughly redesigned while the features list has also been updated.

The all-new dashboard comprises a new touchscreen infotainment system ditching the portrait unit in favour of a wider floating display that extends to the co-passenger area. The new wooden trim does enhance the premium nature of the new Explorer and the climate control switches have a knurled finish. The rotary gear selector and multifunctional steering wheel are carried over.

The China-spec Ford Explorer looks quite different to the US-spec version with the presence of larger grille assembly, bolder front bumper, a larger touchscreen, etc. No mechanical changes are expected as the 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder engine producing a maximum power output of 276 hp and 425 Nm of peak torque will be retained.

It is paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission sending power to either the rear or all four wheels. The 2023 Ford Endeavour will be rolled out of the Changan-Ford joint venture factory and it will be interesting to see if the US version will receive the same treatment or not.