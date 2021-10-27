Updated Bajaj Dominar 400 – Top 5 Things You Should Know About It

Here, we have detailed the top five things that you should know about the recently-launched updated Bajaj Dominar

Bajaj Auto recently launched the updated Dominar 400 in India. The new model comes with a few additional goodies over the older version, but there are plenty of similarities as well. The Dominar 400 had always been a brilliant touring motorcycle, and with the new changes, it has become even better for mile-munching!

Here, we have listed the top five things that you should know about the updated Bajaj Dominar 400, including the changes and similarities over the previous model.

Additional touring kit

The updated Bajaj Dominar 400 comes with a factory-fitted touring kit, which includes a tall windscreen, handguards, a USB charging port, and an integrated mount for navigation devices as standard. A luggage carrier has also been added at the tail end, along with a small backrest for the pillion. Optional accessories include a saddle stay for saddlebags, which makes the motorcycle even better suited for long-distance touring.

More rugged

Bajaj is also offering a new metal bash plate and a neatly integrated engine guard on the Dominar 400, thus improving the overall crash protection of the motorcycle. This is great for people planning the likes of Ladakh trips, as the roads can be less than ideal in many stretches.

Powertrain

The engine of the Dominar 400 remains completely unchanged; it is a 373.3cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder motor, which generates 40 PS of peak power and 35 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox, and a slipper clutch is offered as standard.

Underpinnings

The suspension system of the Dominar 400 consists of 43mm USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The twin-spar perimeter frame hasn’t undergone any changes as well. The motorcycle continues to offer stable handling, without compromising on the ride quality.

Price

Following the update, the price of the Bajaj Dominar 400 is currently Rs. 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The added features are more than enough to justify the higher price tag. The Dominar 400 doesn’t have any direct rivals in our market, with Royal Enfield Classic 350 and KTM 390 Duke being its closest competitors.