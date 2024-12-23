Updated 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Launched At Rs. 8.89 Lakh

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 gets cosmetic revisions, new colour options and an updated features list; continues to use a 900 cc twin engine

Triumph Motorcycles India has introduced the 2025 Speed Twin 900, offering a new take on its modern-classic motorcycle. The heavily updated model, priced at Rs. 8,89,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), gets subtle design tweaks, enhanced handling and improved rider-focused technology. It is set to hit Indian dealerships this month.

The updated Speed Twin 900 retains its Bonneville DNA but with sportier touches. A redesigned fuel tank, compact headlight, and shorter silencers give the bike a sleeker and more modern look. Riders can choose from three new paint schemes – Pure White with bold accents, Phantom Black with gold details and Aluminum Silver with a red outline.

Powered by the same 900 cc Bonneville twin engine, the Speed Twin 900 continues to deliver 65 PS at 7,500 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 3,800 rpm. The engine remains responsive and easy to manage, thanks to a ride-by-wire system. Riders can select from two modes – Road and Rain – depending on surface conditions while new lean-sensitive ABS and traction control ensure added confidence during cornering.

Also Read: Triumph Speed T4 Huge Price Drop, Now Only Rs. 1.99 Lakh

Handling has also received a boost with a stiffer aluminium swingarm, Marzocchi upside-down forks, and piggyback rear suspension. These upgrades enhance agility while maintaining a comfortable ride according to the brand. The braking system has been improved as well with a larger 320 mm front disc and a four-piston calliper.

The British manufacturer has kept the tech simple and functional. A new TFT display adds useful features like riding mode indicators while optional Bluetooth connectivity unlocks navigation and call/music controls. LED lighting all around should help improve visibility and a USB-C port is also available.

Also Read: 10+ New Bikes Launching Soon In India – RE, TVS, Hero, KTM, Triumph

For those seeking personalisation, Triumph offers a wide range of accessories to make the Speed Twin 900 unique. The slightly reduced rear wheel travel, from 120 mm to 110 mm, is said to improve control without sacrificing comfort. The new wheels are fitted with Michelin Road Classic rubber. The riding position has been updated liberating more leg space and the bench seat has a new shape to supplement the narrower rear frame. The optional low seat reduces the height by 20 mm to 760 mm as well.