Updated 2025 Tata Tiago, Tigor & Tiago EV Teased, Launch Soon

Tata will introduce the mildly updated 2025 Tiago, Tigor and Tiago EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo

As we told you in an exclusive report a few days ago, Tata Motors is preparing to introduce the updated Tiago and Tigor soon in India. We expect the launch to happen at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled between January 17 and 22 in New Delhi. Leading up to the event, the brand has released teasers for its upcoming offerings.

The Tiago range comprising the Tiago ICE and Tiago EV along with the Tigor form the entry point within Tata’s domestic lineup and they appear to receive a mid-life update judging by the teasers. This won’t be a big update as we witnessed back in January 2020 as only minor exterior tweaks are likely alongside new paint schemes for all three models.

However, the cabin could get improvements including new upholstery and added equipment. First introduced in 2016, the Tata Tiago and Tigor marked a pivotal moment for Tata Motors, signalling a strategic turnaround that helped the brand regain market share with a series of rapid product launches.

Industry buzz hints at a potential shift to a more advanced platform for future iterations, though concrete details are yet to surface. Significant mechanical updates are unlikely, as the familiar 1.2L Revotron petrol engine is expected to remain, paired with both manual and AMT options alongside the existing twin-cylinder CNG technology.

By introducing subtle design tweaks and a refreshed cabin, Tata may look to further sweeten the range of these models. Particularly the Tigor whose competitors, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze had gained significant updates in recent months.

Tata is expected to showcase the production-spec Harrier EV at the same motoring event and the zero-emission SUV is slated to launch before the end of this FY. Additionally, the company is developing the Avinya EV, which is anticipated to debut in the next fiscal. Earlier, Tata introduced the Curvv in both ICE and EV variants, while the Punch EV made its debut earlier this year.