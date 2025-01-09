Updated 2025 Suzuki Gixxer & V-Strom SX Launched – Key Details

The 2025 Suzuki Gixxer series (Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF and Gixxer) and V-Strom SX get new colours and a OBD-2B compliant engine

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the 2025 Gixxer and V-Strom SX in the country with new colour options and a OBD-2B compliant engine. The 2025 Suzuki V-Strom is priced at Rs 2.16 lakh while the 2025 Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 come at price points of Rs 1.98 lakh and Rs 2.07 lakh, respectively. Last but not the least, the 2025 Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF will be available at Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.47 lakh, respectively, in the Indian market. All the aforementioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Starting with the 2025 Suzuki V-Strom SX, it is offered in three paint schemes namely Champion Yellow No.2, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Sonoma Red. There are no changes in the overall design which is inspired by the Suzuki DR-Z desert racer and DR-BIG production model. The bike flaunts LED headlight and tail-light cluster while equipped with a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and Suzuki Ride Connect. It also gets knuckle guards, all-black dual-exit muffler, engine under-cowling and aluminium rear carrier with payload capacity of 6 kg.

The 2025 Suzuki V-Strom SX is powered by a 249cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine which develops top power of 26 bhp at 9,300 rpm and peak torque of 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. Compliant with the government’s latest OBD-2B emission norms, the petrol engine also boasts of Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) and Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technologies.

Name Colours Price V-Strom SX Champion Yellow No.2 Rs. 2,16,000/- Glass Sparkle Black Metallic Sonoma Red GIXXER SF 250 Metallic Mat Black No. 2 Rs. 2,07,000/- Metallic Mat Black No.2/ Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red Metallic Triton Blue/ Pearl Glacier White GIXXER 250 Metallic Mat Black No. 2 Rs. 1,98,000/- Metallic Mat Black No.2/ Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red Metallic Triton Blue/ Pearl Glacier White GIXXER SF Metallic Triton Blue/ Pearl Glacier White Rs. 1,47,400/- Glass Sparkle Black Metallic Oort Gray/ Metallic Lush Green GIXXER Metallic Triton Blue/ Pearl Glacier White Rs. 1,37,900/- Glass Sparkle Black Metallic Oort Gray/ Metallic Lush Green

Talking about the 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 250 SF, the duo is introduced in three new colourways in the form of Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Black No.2/ Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, and Metallic Triton Blue/Pearl Glacier White. Both the motorcycles come with a host of features such as digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth and Suzuki Ride connect app, rear tyre huggers, premium brushed alloy wheels, sporty dual mufflers and dual-channel ABS.

The 2025 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 carry the BS6 OBD-2B compliant 250cc engine which generates max power of 26 bhp at 9,300 rpm and highest torque of 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. Both the Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) and Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technologies make their way in both the bikes.

Coming to the 2025 Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF, the bikes are now available in three colour choices namely Metallic Triton Blue/Pearl Glacier White, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Oort Gray/ Metallic Lush Green. The standard features onboard include LED headlights, LED tail lamp, six-spoke alloy wheels and Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology. The bikes are powered by a BS6 OBD-2B compliant 150cc engine which belts out 13.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm.