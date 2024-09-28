Updated 2025 Suzuki Access Spied Testing Again In India

2025 Suzuki Access will be subjected to cosmetic updates while the familiar 124 cc engine will likely continue

The best-selling two-wheeler for Suzuki in India, the Access 125, was last refreshed eight years ago, right before the introduction of new emissions regulations, and has largely stayed the same since. Earlier this year, the first set of spy shots of the updated Access surfaced online, and we now present you a new spy image as the fleet testing continues.

The new Suzuki Access 125 is expected to arrive sometime early next year and the spy shot shows the existence of a redesigned headlamp section which looks sharper than the outgoing model. The front apron and fender do not look too different in comparison while the rear single-piece grab rail and the long seat also appear to be not too dissimilar.

The Japanese manufacturer will also introduce a new rear mudguard and heat shielded exhaust system as seen in previous spy images but the clean body panels will remain in place. Its practicality could be enhanced with a larger floorboard and the underseat storage could be enhanced as well. Suzuki may also add new features including hazard lamps and the front wheel size could be made larger too.

Also Read: Upcoming Honda & Suzuki Electric Scooters – What We Know So Far

The Access 125 is already packed with a decent list of equipment including a USB charging port and luggage hooks. Depending on the variants, the colour of the alloy wheels and seat will vary. Currently, the model is priced at Rs. 82,300 for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 93,000 (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping trim.

The scooter is sold in Drum, Disc, Special Edition and RideConnect variants. As for the performance, a 124 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine will continue to be utilised and it produces 8.7 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a CVT transmission.

Also Read: Honda Activa EV To Debut In Dec 2024, Deliveries Early Next Year – Report

The suspension hardware will likely stay put with the telescopic front forks and a single rear spring setup. It will continue to rival the Honda Activa 125, the TVS Jupiter 125 and the Yamaha Fascino 125 in the domestic market.