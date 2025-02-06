Updated 2025 MG Astor Launched In India At Rs. 9.99 Lakh

2025 MG Astor Shine variant now features a panoramic sunroof and a six-speaker audio system; no mechanical changes have been made

JSW MG Motor has today introduced the 2025 Astor bringing new enhancements to its Shine and Select variants. The Shine variant now features a panoramic sunroof and a six-speaker audio system. Notably, it remains the only SUV in its segment to provide a panoramic sunroof at a price below Rs. 12.5 lakh. The Select variant sees new upgrades as well.

It comes with six airbags for enhanced safety and ivory leatherette seats, adding to its premium appeal. The five-seater continues to be offered in multiple variants namely Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. The base Sprint model starts at an attractive price of Rs. 9.99 lakh which goes all the way up to Rs. 17.55 lakh for the top-spec Savvy Pro in Sangria Red (ex-showroom).

This new range also introduces features such as ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, wireless integration for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror. The infotainment system is powered by the latest version of i-SMART 2.0 enabling an upgraded interface with over 80 connected features, according to the brand.

A key addition in the 2025 MG Astor is its AI-powered JIO voice recognition system, allowing drivers to access real-time updates on weather, cricket scores, time and date details, horoscopes and news. The system also includes functionalities like a dictionary and calculator. Enhancing security, the SUV comes equipped with an anti-theft feature and digital key functionality, ensuring access to the vehicle even when network connectivity is unavailable.

The MG Astor also offers a Level 2 ADAS suite with 14 features, made possible by a combination of mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera. With no mechanical changes, the 2025 MG Astor is powered by a 1.5L petrol engine available with both manual and CVT transmissions, as well as a more powerful 1.3L turbo petrol engine paired with an automatic gearbox.

The 2025 MG Astor Shine MT is priced at Rs. 12.47 lakh while the Select MT costs Rs. 13.81 lakh, Rs. 14.84 lakh for CVT, Rs. 15.20 lakh for Sharp Pro MT, Rs. 16.48 lakh for Sharp Pro CVT and Rs. 17.45 lakh for Savvy Pro CVT in Ivory exterior shade (all prices, ex-showroom).