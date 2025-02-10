Updated 2025 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launched At Rs. 5.64 Lakh

2025 Maruti Suzuki Celerio gains six airbags as standard fitment and resultantly the prices have gone up across the range

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has introduced the revised version of the Celerio entry-level hatchback in the domestic market. The key addition is the inclusion of six airbags across the range and thus, its prices have also been increased. These prices come into effect right away as the base LXi has witnessed a hike of Rs. 27,500.

Previously, the Celerio had been on sale with dual front airbags as standard and the addition of four more airbags will only help improve its safety standards. In the coming weeks, we do expect the largest car producer in the country to expand the availability of six airbags to more models mainly present in the affordable mass-market segments.

Maruti Suzuki already sells the Grand Vitara, recently launched Dzire and Jimny with six airbags as standard. The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is priced at Rs. 5.64 lakh for the entry-level trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 7.37 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model. The VXi MT’s price has gone up by Rs. 16,000 this time around.

Meanwhile, the VXi AMT variant has seen a price hike of Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 6.49 lakh. Moving up the range, the VXi CNG MT’s price has also been increased by Rs. 16,000 and it now costs Rs. 6.89 lakh. The price of the ZXi MT as well as the ZXi+ MT has been hiked by Rs. 27,500 and they are currently priced at Rs. 6.39 lakh and Rs. 6.87 lakh respectively.

The top-spec ZXi+ AMT is priced at Rs. 7.37 lakh courtesy of the price hike of Rs. 32,500. Less than a couple of months ago, MSIL launched the special edition Celerio with a range of accessories including a body kit valued at Rs. 11,000. In late 2021, the latest generation Celerio made its market debut with thorough revisions inside and out.

It derives power from a 1.0L three-cylinder NA petrol engine producing around 66 PS maximum power and 89 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed MT or an AMT.