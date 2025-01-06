Updated 2025 Land Rover Defender Launched At Rs. 1.39 Crore

2025 Land Rover Defender gets a new V8 engine kicking out 420 hp along with a host of new features and technologies

The 2025 Land Rover Defender lineup has been launched in India today with the V8 P425 engine, delivering a total of 420 hp of power. Available in three body styles – Defender 90, 110, and 130 – and offered in the X-Dynamic HSE and X variants, the updated Defender is priced from Rs. 1.39 crore (ex-showroom) and gains a host of new features and technologies.

The new Defender is equipped with advanced off-road technologies such as Terrain Response and Configurable Terrain Response systems, electronic air suspension and adaptive dynamics. These features, combined with durable all-terrain tyres and new 20-inch Satin Dark Grey wheels, add to the refreshed vibe and enhanced functionality mainly when the going gets tough.

Inside the cabin, the Defender gains Windsor leather seats offering 14-way heated and cooled electric memory adjustments. Other highlights include suedecloth headlining, Kvadrat or Ultrafabrics upholstery and a redesigned centre console for improved storage. A suite of new features including an 11.4-inch PiVi Pro touchscreen infotainment system and a 3D Surround Camera, have also been introduced this time around.

Customization is a key aspect of the 2025 Land Rover Defender with options such as the Extended Leather Upgrade, Black Contrast Roof, and a range of tailored packages like the Cold Climate, Advanced Off-Road, and Family Comfort Packs. Safety has also been prioritised with advanced driver-assistance features included in various packs such as the Off-Road Pack, Advanced Off-Road Pack and Dynamic Handling Pack.

These systems incorporate Electronic Active Differential, Terrain Response 2 and adaptive air suspension amongst other technologies to ensure optimal performance in challenging conditions. Commenting on the updated SUV, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said:

“The Defender represents the pinnacle of capability and refinement in our product lineup. With the new V8 P425 engine and a host of advanced comfort features such as New individual Captain Chairs, we are proud to offer our customers a vehicle that seamlessly combines luxury, comfort, innovative technology, and all-terrain prowess. It is a testament to our commitment to delivering unmatched experiences on and off the road, hence it’s the top runner in its segment.”