Updated 2025 Hyundai i10, Venue & Verna Launched From Rs. 7.09 Lakh

2025 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Venue and Verna have gained new variants and features as part of the model year upgrade in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced new variants and feature upgrades for its popular models – Venue, Verna and Grand i10 Nios in the domestic market. For the Venue, Hyundai has launched the Kappa 1.2 l MPi Petrol SX Executive MT variant at Rs. 10,79,300 (ex-showroom). The enhancements across other trims include a wireless smartphone charger, climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen, reverse parking camera and smart key with push-button start/stop.

The Knight edition and Adventure variants now feature wireless chargers too. The Verna lineup has been strengthened with the introduction of the 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol S(O) DCT and 1.5 l MPi Petrol S IVT, priced at Rs. 15,26,900 and Rs. 13,62,400 respectively (ex-showroom). Both variants come with premium features such as an electric sunroof, paddle shifters and drive modes.

Additionally, the 1.5 l MPi Petrol S MT variants now boast an electric sunroof, enhancing its appeal in the midsize sedan segment. For the Grand i10 Nios, the second largest car producer in the country has added the 1.2 l Kappa Petrol Sports (O) variant in both MT and AMT options with highlighting features like diamond-cut alloy wheels, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an automatic climate control system.

The Corporate variant now includes projector headlamps, enhancing night-time visibility and overall functionality. The 2025 Hyundai Venue’s variants start at Rs. 9,28,000 and for Verna, the range begins at Rs. 12,37,400 and the Nios lineup starts at Rs. 7,09,100.

The Hyundai Verna 1.5 l Turbo GDi petrol S(O) DCT variant boasts an array of premium features, including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 16-inch black alloys, automatic climate control, smartphone wireless charging, red front brake callipers, and a rear camera with dynamic guidelines.

The Grand i10 Nios 1.2 l Kappa petrol Sports (O) variant also gains Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a smart key with push button start/stop and chrome outside door handles. Speaking about the new variants and updates, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The latest product updates on our 3 key models reflect Hyundai’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology, premium design and exceptional performance. We are confident that these enhancements will resonate with our customers and elevate their driving experience.”