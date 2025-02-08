Updated 2025 Hyundai Exter & Aura Launched From Rs. 7.73 Lakh

2025 Hyundai Exter has gained new variants while the Aura has received new Corporate variant; no mechanical changes made

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced new variants and feature enhancements for its Exter and Aura. The Exter has been decently received amongst customers and to build on this momentum, Hyundai has rolled out new variants and technology upgrades. The newly introduced SX Tech variant is available in both petrol and dual-cylinder CNG versions.

It comes with a range of features such as a push-button start with a smart key, a dual-camera dashcam, a smart electric sunroof, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, fully automatic climate control and projector headlamps with a bi-function setup.

Additionally, the new S+ Petrol variant has been updated with features such as a smart electric sunroof, dual-tone styled steel wheels, a rear camera with static guidelines, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear AC vents and electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors.

2025 Hyundai Exter Variants Price (Ex-showroom) Exter 1.2 Kappa Petrol S MT Rs. 7,73,190 Exter 1.2 Kappa Petrol S+ MT Rs. 7,93,190 Exter 1.2 Kappa Petrol S AMT Rs. 8,43,790 Exter 1.2 Kappa Petrol SX Tech MT Rs. 8,51,190 Exter 1.2 Bi-Fuel Kappa Petrol with Hy-CNG S Executive MT Rs. 8,55,800 Exter 1.2 Kappa Petrol S+ AMT Rs. 8,63,790 Exter 1.2 Bi-Fuel Kappa Petrol with Hy-CNG Duo S Executive MT Rs. 8,64,300 Exter 1.2 Bi-Fuel Kappa Petrol with Hy-CNG Duo S+ Executive MT Rs. 8,85,500 Exter 1.2 Kappa Petrol SX Tech AMT Rs. 9,18,190 Exter 1.2 Bi-Fuel Kappa Petrol with Hy-CNG Duo SX Tech MT Rs. 9,53,390

Speaking on the introduction of the new variants, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “With the launch of new variants and updates to our 2 key models – EXTER and AURA, we aim to offer best value proposition to our customers. I am confident that these new enhancements will resonate extremely well with our customers and elevate their driving experience even further”

The S variant has also been refreshed with several safety features including a rear parking camera, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill start assist control (HAC), dual-tone styled steel wheels and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Hyundai has further expanded its CNG offerings by introducing the S Executive and S+ Executive variants in the dual CNG powertrain.

Pricing for the updated Exter lineup varies across trims, starting at Rs. 7.73 lakh for the 1.2 petrol S MT variant and reaching Rs. 9.53 lakh for the top-spec 1.2 bi-fuel petrol with dual CNG SX Tech MT model. The AMT-equipped SX Tech variant is available at Rs. 9.18 lakh. Hyundai has also introduced the new Corporate variant for its compact sedan, Aura.

Available in both Petrol and CNG powertrains, the Corporate variant is equipped with a 6.75-inch touchscreen display, two-tone steel wheels, LED daytime running lamps, a rear wing spoiler, a highline tyre pressure monitoring system, rear AC vents, a rear centre armrest with a cup holder and an exclusive Corporate emblem. The updated Aura Corporate variant is priced at Rs. 7.48 lakh for the 1.2 petrol MT version while the bi-fuel petrol with CNG Corporate MT model is available at Rs. 8.46 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).