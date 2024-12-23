Updated 2025 Honda SP 125 Launched At Rs. 91,771 In India

2025 Honda SP 125 gains a tweaked styling, added equipment and an updated 124 cc engine meeting OBD 2B emission norms

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has today announced the launch of the updated SP 125, a couple of days after the 2025 Activa 125 was introduced. Updated to meet OBD 2B emission norms, the motorcycle comes equipped with a few notable upgrades. The drum brake variant is priced at Rs. 91,771 while the disc brake trim carries a price tag of Rs. 1,00,284 (both ex-showroom).

While the drum version sees a minor bump of around Rs. 4,000, the disc variant’s price has increased by Rs. 8,816. The SP 125 gets a nip and tuck in the design department, making it look sharper than before. With a reworked front fascia and tail section paired with full-LED lighting, it gets a refreshed appeal for the 2025 Model Year.

Technology takes centre stage here with a new 4.2-inch TFT display that offers Bluetooth connectivity and supports Honda’s RoadSync app and the same feature has been presented in the Activa 125 as well. Riders also get benefitted by turn-by-turn navigation and stay connected on the go. Adding to the convenience is a USB Type-C charging port.

At its core, the 2025 Honda SP 125 retains the dependable 124 cc, air-cooled single-cylinder engine, delivering a maximum power output of 10.7 bhp and 10.9 Nm of peak torque. The updated engine complies with stricter emission norms but doesn’t compromise performance. Paired with a five-speed gearbox, the motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels.

The suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. It remains light on its feet at 116 kg and the tank can hold 11.2 litres of petrol. Honda has also refreshed the commuter motorcycle’s paint schemes, introducing five new shades.

They are Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Imperial Red Metallic, and Matt Marvel Blue Metallic. The top-end variant comes with a front disc and a rear drum setup. No major dimensional changes have also been made. The 2025 Honda SP 125 continues to compete with TVS Raider 125, Bajaj Pulsar N125 and Hero Xtreme 125R.