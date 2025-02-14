Updated 2025 Honda NX200 Launched At Rs. 1.68 Lakh

2025 Honda NX200 is powered by a 184.4 cc, single-cylinder OBD2B-compliant engine, generating 16.76 hp at 8,500 rpm and 15.7 Nm

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the all-new NX200, an adv-like motorcycle built for everyday commutes. Priced at Rs. 1,68,499 (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is now available at all HMSI Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India. Drawing inspiration from the more premium NX500, the NX200 boasts an aggressive fuel tank and sharp body graphics.

The 2025 NX200, the rebranded CB200X, comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which optimises rear-wheel traction across various terrains while the Assist & Slipper Clutch enables smoother gear shifts and prevents wheel locking during rapid deceleration. Dual-channel ABS further enhances braking stability and is a new addition to the lineup.

The motorcycle is powered by a 184.4 cc, single-cylinder OBD2B-compliant engine, generating 16.76 hp at 8,500 rpm and 15.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The updated motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Adding to its modern appeal, the NX200 has been made available with a 4.2-inch fully digital TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

This allows riders to access navigation, call alerts and SMS notifications through the Honda RoadSync app. A USB Type-C charging port further enhances convenience by enabling riders to charge their devices while on the move. To complement its adventure-oriented styling, the NX200 features a full LED lighting setup including a sharp X-shaped tail lamp, sleek LED indicators, and an LED headlamp for improved visibility.

The motorcycle is sold in a total of three colour options namely Athletic Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black. Commenting on the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said,

“At Honda, we have always pushed the boundaries of innovation to meet the evolving demands of customers. The All-New NX200 is a perfect embodiment of our commitment to deliver thrilling motorcycles which our customers’ demand. Inspired by the legendary NX500, the NX200 brings the thrill of exploration to a wider audience, ensuring an unmatched riding experience in every journey.”