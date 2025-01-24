Updated 2025 Honda Activa 110 Launched At Rs. 80,950

2025 Honda Activa gains a 4.2-inch TFT instrument console along with OBD-2B compliance; continues to use the 110 cc engine

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced the launch of the updated Activa 110 in the domestic market. Going in line with its recent strategy of updating its two-wheelers to meet the OBD-2B emission standards, Honda has brought similar updates to its highly popular Activa 110. The 2025 version carries a price tag of Rs. 80,950 (ex-showroom).

It has been made available in a total of three variants namely STD, DLX and H-Smart and the prices have been increased by around Rs. 2,400. The significant addition to the 2025 Honda Activa is the presence of a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster which shows plenty of information including eco indication, distance to empty reading, and trip and mileage indicators.

The Japanese manufacturer has also added a USB-C charging port for added convenience. As for the performance, the familiar 109.5 cc single-cylinder air-cooled Fi engine has been utilised with the aforementioned compliance and it produces a maximum power output of 7.8 hp and just over 9 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a CVT as before.

Also Read: Honda Activa e vs Suzuki e-Access – Price, Range, Charge Time & More

Honda has employed an idling stop system for improved fuel economy. The equipment also comprises an LED headlamp, black finished alloy wheels, a single-piece grab rail and a black seat. The 2025 Honda Activa is sold in six exterior paint schemes namely Metallic Red, Pearl Black, Pearl White, Metallic blue Matte Gray and Pearl Blue.

Honda has only announced the prices of the base STD model as the price increase for the DLX and the H-smart trims is yet to be revealed. Recently, Honda unveiled prices for its first electric two-wheelers in India, the Activa e: and QC1. The former carries a starting price of Rs. 1.17 lakh while the latter costs Rs. 90,000 (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Honda Activa e, QC1 Price Announced In India – Starts At Rs. 90,000

The Activa e comes with a claimed riding range of 102 km per charge and is fitted with two 1.5 kWh removable battery packs, three ride modes and a TFT console while the QC1 offers lesser range and is available only with a fixed battery.