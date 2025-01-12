Updated 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 – Top 5 Things You Should Know

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 bookings have already commenced at Bajaj dealerships across the country

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has finally been launched at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India. The motorcycle has been on sale for the last 10 years as it was first introduced in 2015 in the Indian market. The new bike is offered with a redesigned rear profile, new graphics and new features.

1. New Rear Profile

The front fascia remains unchanged with twin LED projector headlamps with DRLs. The new graphics perfectly suit the sharp sculpted fairing of the motorcycle. The rear section undergoes a radical makeover with new LED tail lamps. The 2025 Pulsar RS200 can be availed in three paint options namely Glossy Racing Red, Pearl Metallic White, and Active Satin Black. It rides on 17-inch wheels which are shod with wider tyres.

2. New LCD Instrument Console

The biggest update comes in terms of an all-digital LCD instrument console, sourced from the Pulsar NS400X. The new glass LCD display can be paired with Smartphone via Bluetooth to get call and SMS notifications. In addition, it boasts several advanced features in the form of turn-by-turn navigation, distance-to-empty, integrated ambient light sensor and gear indication. The 2025 Pulsar RS200 is introduced with multiple riding modes: Road, Rain, and Offroad.

3. Dual-Channel ABS

The stopping power comes from disc brakes at both ends, which work with a dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties are carried by RSU telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear.

4. BS6 OBD2 Engine

It is powered by the tried-and-trusted 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine which develops top power of 24.3 bhp at 9,750 rpm and peak torque of 18.7 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. “Moreover, its sporty graphics, floating panels, and aerodynamic full-faired styling along with the addition of the latest tech make it a standout choice for the youth. Bajaj Auto remains committed to delivering products that define motorcycling in their segment, and the updated RS200 is a bold step towards furthering our dominance,” added Narang.

5. Rivals in India

The 2025 Pulsar RS200 rivals the KTM RC 200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and TVS Apache RTR 200 in the domestic market.