2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 gains new body graphics and colour schemes along with the addition of an all-digital console and new features

Bajaj Auto has introduced the updated 2025 Pulsar RS 200 with an aim to bring a new wave of excitement to its lineup as the faired supersport has been around without major updates for nearly a decade. The revamped model features new graphics and a redesigned rear section, complete with integrated LED tail lamps to enhance its overall sporty appeal.

Priced at Rs. 1,84,115 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 has been made available in three paint options namely Glossy Racing Red, Pearl Metallic White and Active Satin Black. At the core of the RS200 is its familiar 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine, delivering a maximum power output of 24.5 PS at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of peak torque delivered at 8,000 rpm.

The powertrain is linked with the same six-speed transmission. However, this time around the homegrown manufacturer has provided an assist and slipper clutch as standard for smoother gear shifts, enhancing control during aggressive riding. The updated motorcycle also comes with a dual-channel ABS system as a standard fitment.

The revised Pulsar RS 200 rides on wider 140/70-17 rear and 110/70-17 front tyres and it also boasts customisable ride modes such as Road, Rain and Off-road with different ABS interventions based on the surface conditions. Adding to the modern appeal is the new Bluetooth-enabled bonded glass LCD instrument console, now familiar to the Pulsar range.

This display offers turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, gear indication, and more. The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 competes directly with the Hero Karizma XMR 210 but the brand is preparing to unleash the updated 250 cc version soon. The equipment also comprises twin LED projector headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights.

But we expected the frontal design to be updated as well to bring a refreshed vibe but it did not turn out to be the case. Commenting on the updated Pulsar RS200, Sumeet Narang, President, Marketing, Bajaj Auto, said: “…Moreover, its sporty graphics, floating panels, and aerodynamic full-faired styling along with the addition of latest tech make it a standout choice for the youth. Bajaj Auto remains committed to delivering products that define motorcycling in their segment, and the updated RS200 is a bold step towards furthering our dominance.”