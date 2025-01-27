Updated 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 Spied Testing, Launch Soon

The most significant update of the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 will be the addition of a new all-digital instrument cluster

The Bajaj Dominar 400 made its debut in December 2016 with a highly competitive price of Rs. 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom). Bajaj positioned it as a rival to Royal Enfield’s 350 cc models, particularly the Classic 350, as apparent from its adverts. However, despite its strong performance and feature-rich package, the Dominar 400 was unable to achieve the same sales success as the Classic 350.

At the unveiling of the Pulsar NS 400Z last year, Bajaj Auto announced that a significantly updated version of the Dominar is currently in development. While the company has not disclosed any specific details about the upcoming model, expectations are high for substantial improvements and new features. Hot on the heels, a revised version of the Dominar 400 has been spied testing.

It appears to be a model year update though as the spy shots only show the presence of a new all-digital instrument cluster found in the NS 400Z. The LCD Dot matrix display comes with Bluetooth connectivity enabling smartphone integration. It will provide SMS and call alerts alongside a turn-by-turn navigation system.

Also Read: Next-Gen Bajaj Dominar 400 Likely to Get New Platform & Big Updates

The arrival of a new console does away with the tank-mounted display, which is rather a unique feature of the D400. The spy image also shows the existence of a USB charger, a single-piece handlebar, a clamp, a transparent windscreen, LED turn indicators and 43 mm upside front forks that are familiar to the naked touring motorcycle.

Besides the addition of a new display, the Pune-based manufacturer could bring in an updated 373 cc liquid-cooled engine with OBD-2B emission compliance. However, no performance changes are likely as it will continue to produce around 40 PS maximum power and 35 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Pips Ola Electric To Become Biggest EV Brand In India

The equipment list may also gain ride modes and switchable ABS while new colour schemes and body graphics will help enhance its refreshed appeal further. It will have to be waited and seen whether revisions to the platform will be made or not and shedding some weight should aid in reaching out to a wider audience.

Source