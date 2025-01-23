Updated 2025 Audi RS Q8 To Launch In India Next Month

2025 Audi RS Q8 will go on sale on February 17 and its top-spec Performance variant develops 632 bhp maximum power and 850 Nm of peak torque

Audi India is preparing to launch the facelifted RS Q8 on February 17, 2025. Introduced midway through last year, the Performance variant of the RS Q8 is the record holder for being the quickest production SUV around the Green Hell. The regular variant uses a 4.0L twin turbo V8 petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 591 bhp and 800 Nm.

It is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds while the uprated version of the same engine kicks out 632 bhp and 850 Nm and it can do 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds. The former boasts a top speed of around 306 kmph. It is yet unknown which variant will make the cut for India. Compared to the regular Q8, the Performance model makes 300 hp and 350 Nm more.

Both variants of the 2025 Audi RS Q8 are sold with Quattro all-wheel-drive system while an eight-speed automatic transmission comes as standard. The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer has also introduced lighter exhaust and an RS Sport exhaust unit as an option. Compared to the standard Q8, it gets notable exterior differences.

Also Read: 2024 Audi Q8 Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 1.17 Crore

The performance-based flagship offering features a redesigned black-finished front grille with a honeycomb pattern, LED Matrix headlamps, OLED tail lamps, 22-inch alloy wheels (23-inch as optional), carbon fibre finishes on the outside, etc. The refreshed Audi RS Q8 now gains interior colour options of Red, Grey, and Blue as it can be personalised based on customer’s requirements.

It features perforated sports seats, four-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Plus driver’s display and an Alcantara-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel along with several subtle upgrades that enhance its overall upmarket appeal. The RS Q8 Performance is available with RS drive modes and Sport Seats Plus enabling better comfort, besides Race-Tex upholstery.

Also Read: 10 Best Car Showcases At Auto Expo 2025 – EVs, SUVs, Performance Cars

A host of mechanical enhancements have also been made. Upon arrival, the Audi RS Q8 Performance will take on Porsche Cayenne GTS and Lamborghini Urus SE and expect the prices to go in the upwards of Rs. 2 crore (ex-showroom).