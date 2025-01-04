Updated 2025 Ather 450 Range Launched At Rs. 1.30 Lakh

2025 Ather 450 range is sold in entry-level 450S and higher-spec 450X variants with the claimed riding range going up to 130 km per charge

Ather Energy has today announced the launch of the 2025 450X in the domestic market. The standard variant, equipped with a 2.9 kWh battery pack, is priced at Rs. 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top-spec variant featuring the larger 3.7 kWh battery is Rs. 10,000 costlier. Compared to the old model, the former is Rs. 6,400 more expensive and the latter’s price is hiked by Rs. 2,000. Meanwhile, the lower-spec 2025 Ather 450S costs Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The homegrown manufacturer has also revealed that both variants can be optioned out with the Pro pack with additional features and two new colours have been added to the lineup. This will further set you back by Rs. 17,000 for the base trim and Rs. 20,000 for the 3.7 kWh battery equipped model. One of the key additions of the new range is the presence of a three level traction control system.

The Rain, Road and Rally modes can be adjusted effortlessly and Ather also gives owners the option to turn the traction control off. The new 2025 Ather 450 range also comprises the regenerative braking system known as ‘Magic Twist’. Ather has also increased the claimed riding range by 20 km to 105 km per charge while the larger battery pack’s range has been up substantially.

It is said to be capable of a true range of 130 km on a single charge – up by 25 km. The electric scooter runs on new and more efficient Zapper N e-Tred tyres which are specifically developed by MRF. The optional Pro Pack gives rise to the new AtherStack 6 software enabling features such as living location sharing, Google Maps navigation, Alexa support, WhatsApp notification alerts on the cluster, Ping My Scooter and more.

The Ather Duo 700-watt home charger can replenish the smaller battery from zero to 80 per cent in just three hours while the larger unit can be topped up in four hours thirty minutes. The 450S uses a 5.4 kW electric motor and can accelerate from zero to 40 kmph in 3.9 seconds. The 450X comes with a 6.4 kW motor, which sprints to 40 kmph from zero in 3.3 seconds.

Both scooters have a maximum claimed speed of 90 kmph. As standard, the 2025 Ather 450 range is available with three years or 30,000 km warranty.