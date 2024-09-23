Updated 2024 Yamaha RayZR Street Rally Launched At Rs. 98,130

2024 Yamaha RayZR Street Rally gets an ‘Answer Back’ function, LED Daytime Running Light (DRL), new colour, etc

Yamaha has today announced the launch of the RayZR Street Rally with new features as it is now equipped with an ‘Answer Back’ function and LED Daytime Running Light (DRL). The scooter is now available in an all-new Cyber Green colour scheme, complementing the existing paint options such as Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Matte Black. It is sold at a price tag of Rs. 98,130 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Ice Fluo-Vermillion exterior shade is available only in Blue Square dealerships. The newest feature in the RayZR Street Rally scooter is the ‘Answer Back’ function, designed to enhance convenience and rider comfort through advanced technology. This feature allows users to quickly locate their scooter in crowded places by simply pressing the ‘Answer Back’ button on the mobile app.

In response, the scooter’s blinkers flash and a buzzer sounds making it easier to identify. The addition of LED DRLs not only enhances the aesthetics of the RayZR Street Rally but also improves visibility for other road users and pedestrians. Along with the comfort of two-level seating, the seat now features a dual-tone design, further emphasising the scooter’s sharp look.

The new variant also incorporates updated styling elements, elevating the overall design. Speaking on the new launch, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “Yamaha is thrilled to launch the upgraded version of RayZR Street Rally, a scooter perfect for young adventurers who demand motorcyle-like tough-and-sporty design with the utility of a scooter.”

With no mechanical changes, the 2024 Yamaha RayZR Street Rally is equipped with a 125 cc single-cylinder engine with power assist for improved performance and efficiency. The air cooled and fuel injected engine is paired with the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) for quicker, easier and quieter starts. For added durability and rugged appeal, the scooter features a brush guard, metal plates and block-pattern tyres.

The 2024 Yamaha RayZR Street Rally has lightweight build and E20 fuel compatibility. It offers practical features like 21 litres of under-seat storage, front telescopic suspension, and a side stand engine cut-off switch for safety. Additionally, it boasts an auto stop/start system for fuel efficiency and a fully digital instrument cluster with Y-Connect Bluetooth connectivity.