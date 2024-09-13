Updated 2024 Yamaha R15M Launched With New Features & Graphics

2024 Yamaha R15M gets new carbon fibre pattern graphics, turn-by-turn navigation, updated switchgear and new LED license plate light

India Yamaha Motor has today announced the launch of the R15M with a carbon fibre pattern graphic. The entry-level supersport takes design inspiration from the all-conquering R1 and the new graphics take influence from the legendary R1M’s carbon bodywork. It has been applied using modern water-dipping technology for a precise finish.

The patterned accents can be seen on the front cowl, sides fairing, and the flanks of the rear side panels. In addition to the carbon fibre pattern, the R15M also gets a black finished fender, new decals on the fuel tank and sides fairing along with contrast blue-coloured wheels at the front and rear to further enhance its sporty appeal.

The 2024 Yamaha R15M also gain turn-by-turn navigation along with music and volume control functions, which can be accessed through the Y-Connect smartphone application available for Android and iOS. The rider needs to download and install the App on their smartphone to connect and sync with the motorcycle.

Other highlights are an upgraded switchgear and a new LED license plate light. Commenting on the new launch, Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “Yamaha motorcycles are well known for their exhilarating performance, exciting agility and eye-catching sporty design. Since its launch in 2008, the R15 has embodied class leading performance and has enabled numerous consumers in India to experience the joy of riding a SuperSport motorcycle with thoroughbred Yamaha Racing DNA.”

With no performance changes, the 2024 Yamaha R15M continues with the 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine producing a maximum power output of 18.1 hp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,500 rpm. The powertrain featuring VVA technology is linked with a six-speed transmission and a slipper/assist clutch is also available.

The equipment list also comprises an all-digital coloured TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, traction control system and quickshifter. The updated Yamaha R15M with carbon fibre pattern is priced at Rs. 2,08,300 and is sold through Yamaha’s Blue Square dealerships. The R15M finished in a Metallic Grey shade costs Rs. 1,98,300 (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi) and it can be purchased at all Yamaha outlets.