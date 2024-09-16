Updated 2024 TVS Apache RR310 Launched At Rs. 2.75 Lakh

2024 TVS Apache RR310 features new electronic aids, an updated engine producing more power and a new colour scheme

TVS Motor Company has today announced the launch of the updated Apache RR310 in India for a starting price of Rs. 2.75 lakh for the Racing Red colour without the bi-directional quickshifter and with it, Rs. 2.92 lakh while the new Bomber Grey shade costs Rs. 2.97 lakh. The BTO programme offers Dynamic and Dynamic Pro kits as an option.

The former offers adjustable front and rear suspension, brass coated chain and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) is priced at Rs. 18,000 and the latter with Dynamic Stability Control at Rs. 16,000. The Racing Replica paint scheme adds another Rs. 7,000 and it can be personalised with competition number of your choice on the visor.

In addition to the new colour scheme, the updated Apache RR310 features an anti-fog transparent clutch cover and new aero winglets. The aerodynamic enhancement, similar to those on MotoGP bikes, are essential for generating downforce, which helps keep the motorcycle stable and planted on the road. The winglets, especially at the front, play a crucial role in improving front-wheel stability and control. They prevent excessive wheelies, enhance grip, and contribute to overall safety as well.

Also Read: Following Bajaj, TVS Planning To Launch New CNG Model Soon

Alongside the winglets, TVS has also introduced Dynamic Stability Control using 6 axis IMU to enhance safety and stability and it enables cornering ABS, cornering TC, wheelie control, slope dependent control, cornering cruise control and rear liftoff control. While the Apache RR310 does not feature the heated and cooled seat found in the Apache RTR 310, it does come with cruise control and a bi-directional quickshifter (works from 2,500 rpm). Reflecting updates similar to those made to the Apache RTR 310, the powertrain has been upgraded.

The 312.2 cc reverse-inclined single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected engine now delivers 38 PS at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm at 7,900 rpm, marking a notable improvement over its predecessor. It paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. The Hosur-based brand has increased the airbox volume by 13 per cent, increased throttle body diameter and optimised snorkel length for improved volumetric efficiency.

Also Read: TVS Apache Electric Bike (RTE) Clocks A Top Speed Of 200 Kmph

The forged pistons are now 10 per cent lighter with a higher durability piston ring and these changes enable the engine to rev faster than before. TVS also claims that the overall acceleration has increased across the rev range. The supersport does 0-60 kmph 0.11 sec quicker and is 0.43 sec faster during 0-100 kmph acceleration.