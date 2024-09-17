Updated 2025 Triumph Speed 400 Launched At Rs. 2.4 Lakh

2025 Triumph Speed 400 gets adjustable clutch and brake levers, new colours, Vredestein tyres and a new seat

Triumph Motorcycles India has today announced the launch of the updated Speed 400 in the domestic market and it carries a price tag of Rs. 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the previous model, the price is up by Rs. 15,000. However, it must be noted that the neo retro roadster was retailed for Rs. 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for a good amount of time without the price discount.

The British manufacturer reintroduced the Rs. 10,000 cash discount as part of celebrating the successful first-year anniversary of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X and over 50,000 units have already been sold across the globe. Back to the updated model, Triumph has brought in some notable additions as new paint schemes and minor changes have been implemented.

The Speed 400 is now available in a total of four colours namely Racing Yellow, Phantom Black, Pearl Metallic White and Racing Red. The most welcoming inclusion is the presence of a new single-piece seat with thicker foaming for improved comfort during long rides. In addition, high-profile radial tyres from Vredestein have been introduced.

Also Read: New Triumph Daytona 660 Launched In India At Rs. 9.72 Lakh

Triumph has equipped the Speed 400 with adjustable brakes and clutch levers as well. The official reservations for the new motorcycle have commenced online and the customer deliveries will begin in the coming weeks. With no mechanical changes, the Triumph Speed 400 retains the 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected DOHC engine.

The impressive motor continues to produce 40 PS maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed transmission while a slipper and assist clutch comes as standard. The equipment list comprises circular LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, ride-by-wire throttle system, a semi-digital instrument console and alloy wheels.

Also Read: Bajaj To Launch 2 New Triumph 400 cc Bikes Soon In India

The suspension duties are handled by upside down big piston forks at the front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking hardware composes front and rear disc brakes, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 competes directly with the recently launched Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and it tips the weighing scale at 176 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.