Updated 2024 Tata Punch Launched In India At Rs. 6.12 Lakh

2024 Tata Punch gets new features including the segment-first 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the updated Punch in the domestic market and it carries a starting price of Rs. 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The micro SUV is the highest selling passenger car in the country this financial year and last month, it reached the four lakh sales milestone – the fastest SUV to achieve this feat.

As part of a new update, the five-seater, based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform with five-star Global NCAP safety rating, has received new features including the segment-first 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration along with USB Type-C fast charger and wireless smartphone charging facility.

It has also gained a ‘grand console’ with armrest and rear air conditioning vents. Tata has also confirmed the presence of more affordable sunroof option with new variants in the Adventure Persona grade. With these feature inclusion the entire range of the Tata Punch has been revised with brand new variants in Accomplished and Creative Persona grades.

The equipment additions are more in line with the Nexon and Punch EV. The bookings for the updated Tata Punch lineup are open at authorised dealerships and also online. Tata has also noted that an additional benefit of Rs. 18,000 will be provided for a limited period on the updated Punch. It does not get any mechanical changes.

The Tata Punch continues to be powered by the familiar 1.2L NA petrol engine, coupled with either a five-speed MT as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option. The CNG version also stays put. Tata has been on a launch spree as the ICE and EV versions of the Curvv entered the market in a short period and earlier this year, the Punch EV was introduced.

The brand is also preparing to launch the CNG-spec Nexon soon in India and it has three new electric vehicles waiting in the pipeline – Harrier EV, Sierra EV and Avinya. Below we have mentioned the variant-wise features of the 2024 Tata Punch.

1. 2024 Tata Punch Pure

– Tilt Steering

– Central Locking with Key

– 90-Degree Door Opening

– Idle Start Stop (ISS) Technology (Petrol)

– Rear Flat Floor

– 4-inch Digital Cluster

– ISOFIX Child Seat Provision

– Dual Airbags

– Black ODH and ORVM

– Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

– Rear Parking Sensor

– Front Power Windows

– Door, Wheel Arch & Sill Cladding

– LED Indicators on ORVMs

2. 2024 Tata Punch Pure (O)

(Over Pure)

– ORVM with Electrical Adjustment

– Full Wheel Covers

– All Power Windows

– Central Remote Locking with Flip Key

3. 2024 Tata Punch Adventure

(Over Pure)

– USB Charging Port

– ORVM with Electrical Adjustment

– Parcel Tray

– Follow-Me-Home Headlamps

– Full Wheel Covers

– Steering Mounted Controls

– 4 Speakers

– Central Remote Locking with Flip Key

– Anti-Glare IRVM

– Body-Coloured ORVMs and ODH

– All Power Windows

– Floating 8.89 cm Infotainment System

4. 2024 Tata Punch Adventure Rhythm

(Over Adventure)

– Wired Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™

– Reverse Parking Camera

– Floating 17.78 cm Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman™

– 2 Tweeters

5. 2024 Tata Punch Adventure Sunroof

(Over Adventure)

– Roof Rails

– Rear AC Vents

– Shark Fin Antenna

– Driver Seat Height Adjustment

– Rear A-type USB Port

– Electric Sunroof

– Auto Headlamps

– Grand Console with Armrest

– Rain-Sensing Wipers

6. 2024 Tata Punch Adventure + Sunroof

(Over Adventure Sunroof)

– Push Button Start/Stop with PEPS

– 2 Tweeters

– Wired Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™

– Reverse Parking Camera

– Front A and Fast C-Type USB Ports

– Floating 17.78 cm Infotainment by Harman™

– Rear Wiper and Wash

7. 2024 Tata Punch Accomplished +

(Over Adventure)

– Projector Headlamps

– Shark Fin Antenna

– Rear AC Vents

– LED DRLs and LED Tail Lamps

– Rear Defogger, Rear Wiper, and Wash

– R15 Hyper Style Wheels

– Fully Automatic Temperature Control

– Rear A-Type USB Port

– Push Button Start/Stop with PEPS

– Floating 26.03 cm Infotainment System

– Xpress Cool

– A-Pillar Black Tape

– Grand Console with Armrest

– One Touch Down Driver Window

– Wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™

– Cooled Glove Box

– Front A and Fast C-Type USB Ports

– 2 Tweeters

– Reverse Parking Camera

– Driver Seat Height Adjustment

– Cruise Control (Petrol + CNG)

8. 2024 Tata Punch Accomplished + Sunroof

(Over Accomplished +)

– Rain-Sensing Wipers

– Roof Rails

– Electric Sunroof

– Auto Headlamps

9. 2024 Tata Punch Creative +

(Over Accomplished +)

– Auto Headlamps

– Roof Rails

– Leather Steering & Gear Knob

– R16 Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels

– Puddle Lamps

– Rain-Sensing Wipers

– Wireless Charger

– iTPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

– Rear Seat Armrest

– Auto Folding ORVMs

– Driver One-Touch Up Window with Anti-Pinch

10. 2024 Tata Punch Creative + Sunroof

(Over Creative +)

– Electric Sunroof