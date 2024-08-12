Updated 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Revealed, Launch On Sep 1

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets seven colour schemes and a few new feature additions; no mechanical changes have been made

Royal Enfield has today revealed the 2024 Classic 350 with cosmetic updates and the addition of new features. The Chennai-based manufacturer has introduced an all-LED lighting system as circular LED headlight, turn signals, tail lamp and pilot lamps have been presented. The headlamp can also be found in latest launches such as the Guerrilla 450.

As we previously mentioned, the updated Classic 350 also gains adjustable clutch and brake levers and a USB Type-C charging port as standard. The motorcycle has been made available in a total of seven colour schemes namely Jodhpur Blue, Madras Red, Emerald, Commando Sand, Brown and Stealth. As you might expect from a MY update, no mechanical changes have been implemented.

Some variants will be sold with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres to appeal to a wide range of buyers. The braking duties are handled by 300 mm disc at the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear, assisted by a single- or dual-channel ABS system. The suspension hardware comprises telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided shock absorbers at the rear.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 brings the first update to a motorcycle built on the J-series engine platform. Initially launched in late 2021, this retro-styled roadster has garnered praise from both customers and the media alike. Building on this positive reception, Royal Enfield will launch the updated model on September 1, 2024 with fresh paint schemes to further enhance its appeal.

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 continues with its 349 cc SOHC air- and oil-cooled engine, delivering over 20 hp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a five-speed gearbox. Currently, the Classic 350’s price ranges from Rs. 1.93 lakh to Rs. 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the updates, a minor price hike of around Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 6,000 is expected. It is suspended on dual cradle chassis and will stay put rivalling Honda H’ness CB350 and entry-level middleweight offerings from Jawa and Yezdi.