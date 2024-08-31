Updated 2024 RE Classic 350 Launched In India At Rs. 1.99 Lakh

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets new paint schemes and new features but no mechanical updates have been introduced

Royal Enfield recently unveiled the 2024 Classic 350 with graphical updates and new equipment. The updated motorcycle now includes an LED lighting system, featuring a round-shaped LED headlamp, turn indicators, tail lamp, and pilot lamps. It also comes with adjustable clutch and brake levers and a USB charging port.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is retailed in a total of seven paint options: Emerald, Jodhpur Blue, Commando Sand, Madras Red, Medallion Bronze, Sand Grey and Stealth Black. As is typical with a model year update, there are no mechanical changes. Some variants will feature alloy wheels and tubeless tyres to cater to a broader audience.

The retro roadster is equipped with a 300 mm disc brake at the front and a 270 mm disc brake at the rear, supported by a dual-channel ABS system as standard. The suspension setup includes telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. This new Classic 350 also represents the first update to a motorcycle built on the J-series engine platform.

Variants & Colours Prices (Ex-Showroom, Chennai) Heritage (Madras Red, Jodhpur Blue) Rs. 1,99,500 Heritage Premium (Medallion Bronze) Rs. 2,04,000 Signals (Commando Sand) Rs. 2,16,000 Dark (Gun Grey, Stealth Black) Rs. 2,25,000 Chrome (Emerald) Rs. 2,30,000

Launched three years ago, the latest Classic 350 rose to the top of its segment sales charts with ease, taking advantage of the popularity of its predecessor. Building on this success, Royal Enfield is set to announce the prices of the updated model tomorrow in India. It derives power from the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder SOHC air- and oil-cooled engine, producing over 20 hp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

The powertrain is paired with a five-speed transmission. The outgoing Classic 350 was priced at Rs. 1.93 lakh for the base variant and it went all the way up to Rs. 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. As we have suspected, a price hike of Rs. 6,000 across the range has been made.

Commenting on the new launch, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “The Classic 350 is a true embodiment of Royal Enfield’s pure motorcycling DNA and has remained the purest expression of elegance, fine craftsmanship and ever-lasting style and beauty. Needless to say, that it has remained true to character and essence through all these years, and it has also remained accessible and approachable, and a canvas for customisation. We have ensured that it continues to be all of this, as we launch the Classic with new feature upgrades while maintaining accessibility.”

RE has also introduced new nomenclatures with the entry-level Heritage costing Rs. 1,99,500, Heritage Premium at Rs. 2.04 lakh, Signals at Rs. 2.16 lakh, Dark at Rs 2.25 lakh and the top-spec Chrome at Rs. 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits on a twin cradle frame and it takes on Honda H’ness CB350 and entry-level middleweight motorcycles from Jawa and Yezdi in India. The customer booking and test rides across the country will begin tomorrow. The latest update will also make its way to international markets.