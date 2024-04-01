Updated 2024 Kia Seltos Launched With New Features & Variants

2024 Kia Seltos gains new features in the mid- and top-spec variants while two new HTK+ AT variants have joined the range

Kia India has today announced the official launch of the updated 2024 MY Seltos with the addition of new variants and features. The 2024 Kia Seltos is available in a total of 26 trims including the two new automatic HTK+ variants – Petrol G1.5 HTK+ IVT and Diesel 1.5L CRDi VGT HTK+ 6AT. The Seltos now has a starting price of Rs. 10.89 lakh.

It goes all the way up to Rs. 20.34 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices ex-showroom, pan India) and the new prices will come into effect from today. The mid-spec HTK+ variant gains new features such as a panoramic sunroof, drive modes, traction modes, LED connected tail lamps, paddle shifting function and a lot more to increase its VFM proposition.

In addition, the 2024 Kia Seltos’ HTK variant gets LED Daytime Running Lights, push button and remote start/stop, LED connected rear lamps, etc. The top-spec Seltos trims starting from HTX onwards are equipped with power window auto up/down on all doors with safety along with voice command. It is worth noting that the Seltos received a mid-life facelift in July 2023.

Engine Variant Transmission Price (INR) Smartstream G1.5 Petrol HTE 6MT 10,89,900 HTK 12,23,900 HTK+ 14,05,900 HTX 15,29,900 HTK+ IVT 15,41,900 HTX 16,71,900 Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi Petrol HTK+ 6iMT 15,44,900 HTX+ 18,72,900 HTX+ 7DCT 19,72,900 GTX+(S) 19,39,900 GTX+ 19,99,900 X Line (S) 19,64,900 X-Line 20,34,900 1.5l CRDi VGT Diesel HTE 6MT 12,34,900 HTK 13,67,900 HTK+ 15,54,900 HTX 16,79,900 HTX+ 18,69,900 HTX 6iMT 16,99,900 HTX+ 18,94,900 HTK+ 6AT 16,91,900 HTX 18,21,900 GTX+ (S) 19,39,900 GTX+ 19,99,900 X Line (S) 19,64,900 X Line 20,34,900

The base HTE variant is now retailed with five more exterior paint schemes namely Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, and Imperial Blue to the trim. Speaking of the updated Seltos lineup, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, “India’s affection for the Seltos is evident, and our goal is to continually enhance it for our discerning new-age customers. In the refreshed 2024 Seltos, we have made our most popular variant – HTK+ even more attractive with additions of top-end premium features like Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof.”

The South Korean auto major has said that the inclusion of automatic transmission in the HTK+ grade comes as part of the brand addressing the high demand for ATs ranging from 20-35 per cent. The mid-grade has also seen new additions such as LED front map maps and a cubed LED reading lamp, Aurora Black Pearl exterior shade and a leather-wrapped D-cut steering wheel with the Seltos logo. The HTK+ and HTK now get 180 W fast charger as standard.

With no performance changes, the 2024 Kia Seltos derives power from a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L turbo diesel and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine with multiple gearbox choices.