Updated 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched At Rs. 1.38 Lakh

2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets a host of new updates including a dual-channel ABS system, and a dual-tone colour scheme

Following the teaser video, Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of the updated Xtreme 160R 4V in the domestic market for a price tag of Rs. 1,38,500 (ex-showroom). The entry-level naked streetfighter gets a whole host of additions compared to the outgoing model to compete firmly against Bajaj Pulsar N160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and others in the highly competitive segment.

The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is available in a total of three variants namely twin disc, connected and Premium variant and the updated model is expensive by around Rs. 2,000. The update might surprise many as the motorcycle gained a big upgrade last year with the inclusion of new graphics, revised headlamp, new colour schemes, 4V technology and upside-down front forks.

The 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V doubles down on it with a slight price increase and it features a brand new dual-tone black and bronze shade with updated body graphics. Another highlight is the inclusion of a dual-channel ABS system while the split seat setup makes way for a single-piece unit with enhanced pillion comfort.

The largest two-wheeler maker in the country also includes features such as segment-first panic brake alert for improved safety and a drag race timer (to add to its tagline perhaps) for quickly accessing the sprint time. With no dimensional and performance changes, the 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V continues to use a 163.2 cc, air- and oil-cooled, 4-valve engine.

It churns out a maximum power of 16.9 PS at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque and the powertrain is paired with a five-speed transmission. It continues to be suspended on USD front forks and a monoshock rear suspension with pre-load adjustability while the braking hardware comprises a single disc brake at the front and rear.

It features LED lighting all around and a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and app integration. The motorcycle runs on 17-inch alloy wheels and boasts a seat height of 795 mm while the ground clearance stands at 165 mm.