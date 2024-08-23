Updated 2024 Hero Glamour Launched In India At Rs. 83,598

2024 Hero Glamour gains a new Metallic Silver colour scheme with black and grey accents while the powertrain remains the same

Hero MotoCorp has announced the introduction of the MY 2024 Glamour in the domestic market and it gains a new colour scheme along with a couple of notable feature inclusions. The 2024 Hero Glamour carries a price tag of Rs. 83,598 for the base Drum variant and it goes up to Rs. 87,598 for the top-spec Disc model – Rs. 4,000 costlier than the base.

Compared to the outgoing model, the prices have been increased by just over Rs. 1,000. The Metallic Silver is the new colour option added to the lineup and it accompanies other shades namely Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue/Black and Sports Red/Black. The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country did not bring in any mechanical updates this time around.

The popular commuter continues to have a family-pleasing profile with a long seat and a tubular grab rail. However, the new Metallic Silver colour enhances its appeal further. As for the features, Hero has added a new LED headlamp, hazard lamp function and a start/stop switch. The powertrain continues to be the 124.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine.

Also Read: Updated 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launched At Rs. 1.38 Lakh

It produces a maximum power output of 10.72 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm and is paired with a four-speed transmission. The equipment list also comprises a digital instrument console, a charging port for smartphone and black alloy wheels. The braking duties are performed by drum brakes at the front and rear in the entry-level variant.

The top-end model gets a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear. The suspension hardware includes telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided rear shock absorbers at the rear. The Hero Glamour tips the weighing scale at 129 kg and it has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres and a seat height of 790 mm.

Also Read: New-Gen Hero Xpulse Spied Testing With 210 cc Karizma Engine

The motorcycle measures a length of 2,005 mm, a width of 735 mm and a height of 1,070 mm with a wheelbase length of 1,265 mm and it sits on a tubular dual cradle frame.