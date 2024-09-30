Updated 2024 Citroen Aircross Launched At Rs. 8.49 Lakh

2024 Citroen Aircross gets new features and technologies in an expanded lineup and is available in five- and seven-seater configurations

Citroën India has today announced the launch of the updated C3 Aircross, now called the Aircross, in the domestic market with the inclusion of new features in an expanded range. The midsize SUV has now gained six airbags and ISOFIX child seat anchors for improved safety alongside LED projector headlamps, ensuring better visibility and automatic air conditioning with climate control.

Enhanced interior features include power window switches on the doors, grab handles on the passenger side, power-folding ORVMs, and a rear AC vent. Additionally, the interior is upgraded with a soft-touch instrument panel. The Aircross can be had as a five- or a seven-seater with the latter costing an additional Rs. 35,000.

Speaking on the launch, Shishir Mishra, Brand Head, Citroën India, said: “The Aircross SUV has been loved for its ride quality and comfort by customers since its launch. We wanted to build on that success by establishing its unique identity and hence we are excited to launch the new Aircross. The updated Aircross perfectly embodies our philosophy of offering advanced comfort, safety, and technology in a dynamic and practical package.”

Variant (5-Seater) Price (ex-showroom) 1.2 NA YOU Rs. 8.49 lakh 1.2 NA PLUS Rs. 9.99 lakh 1.2 TURBO PLUS Rs. 11.95 lakh 1.2 TURBO AT PLUS Rs. 13.25 lakh 1.2 TURBO MAX Rs. 12.7 lakh 1.2 TURBO AT MAX Rs. 13.99 lakh

The new Aircross now derives power from a 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.2L NA petrol engine as well. The former kicks out 110 PS while the latter delivers 82 PS maximum power. The transmission choices include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The 2024 Citroën Aircross now boasts over 40 advanced safety features, including an electronic stability program, tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill-hold assist. Available at 86 La Maison Citroën showrooms across India, the SUV offers 511 litres of boot space with the third-row seats removed, enhancing its practicality.

The equipment list comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also includes 40 connectivity features and offers over 70 accessories for extensive customization. Priced from Rs. 8.49 lakh (introductory), bookings are now open with deliveries set to begin on October 8, 2024.