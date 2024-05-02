Updated 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Revealed Via Leaked Images

Bajaj has updated the 2024 Pulsar 125 with new features such as a digital instrument cluster, new switchgear and more

Bajaj Auto India updates its line-up every year to keep things fresh and these timely revisions are a good opportunity for customers to get the latest technology in their new two-wheelers. In line with this, the Pulsar 125 has been updated for the MY2024 model and the bike has been revealed in full flesh ahead of its official launch.

Expected to debut very soon, the updated Pulsar 125 has started arriving at the dealerships. Let’s have a look at the details of the updated 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 125. Going by the leaked images, the updated Pulsar 125 can be seen sporting a new fully digital instrument cluster which is the biggest addition to the package.

This is the same unit that debuted in the 2024 Pulsar N250. The sleek cluster is surrounded by a patterned finish paired with the gloss black highlights. In addition to this, the left side switch-cube has been updated with a new mode button and the updated Pulsar 125 could get ABS modes.

Setting these minor feature revisions aside, the overall design and hardware appear quite familiar and we can’t spot any major changes. The bike continues with its youthful muscular styling and in pictures, the subtle blue graphic highlights on the black paint scheme look quite neat.

The styled halogen headlamp with DRLs upfront, small blacked-out visor, split seat setup and a conventional mudguard at the rear speaks of the typical Pulsar design language. Talking about the hardware, the Pulsar continues with the conventional telescopic forks at the front while the rear gets dual shock absorbers. The braking department is handled by a front disc setup and regular drum brakes at the rear end.

The updated Pulsar 125 will continue to draw power from the 124.4cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine putting out 11.64 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The current Bajaj Pulsar 125 is priced at Rs. 90,003 (ex-showroom) and we can expect a minor price hike with the MY2024 update to cover the costs of the new features additions. The Pulsar 125 rivals the likes of the Honda SP 125, TVS Raider 125 and Hero Glamour in the Indian market.