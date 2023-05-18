Updated 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Launched At Rs. 34.69 Lakh

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan gets wireless charger as standard along with Level 1 ADAS featuring Park Assist; engine updated to meet RDE norms

Volkswagen India has today announced the launch of the updated Tiguan in the domestic market and it carries a price of Rs. 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The German manufacturer has brought in a host of updates and added features including Level 1 ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies while the powertrain has been updated to meet RDE standards.

The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan comes just days after the launch of the updated Kodiaq, which costs Rs. 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model. It is offered in three trim levels namely Style, Sportline and L&K and compared to the previous model, the prices have been increased by up to Rs. 1.40 lakh. Back to the Taigun, it gains a new two-tone Storm Grey interior theme.

The wireless smartphone charger is now part of the standard kit. The equipment list comprises an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, and a 10-inch fully-digital instrument console. It also gets rear seatbelt reminder and Level 1 ADAS technology enabling Park Assist.

It helps in guiding drivers during tricky conditions as parking can be done with the push of a button. As for the performance, it uses the same 2.0L TSI Evo four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine as the 2023 Skoda Kodiaq. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 188 bhp at 4,200 to 6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,500 and 4,100 rpm.

The powertrain is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission only transferring power to all four wheels as standard through an AWD system. The engine has now been adapted to meet the new RDE (Real Driving Emission) standards and it can run on fuel that comes with a blend of 20 per cent Ethanol. It is also expected to be more fuel efficient.

The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan remains similar on the exterior front as no cosmetic revisions have been made this time around. It is brought into the country via CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and locally assembled at the brand’s production facility in Aurangabad.