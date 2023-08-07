Updated 2023 Toyota Fortuner Gains More Power & Torque

2023 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport continues to use the 2.8L turbo diesel engine but is uprated to produce a maximum power output of 224 PS and 550 Nm of peak torque

Toyota has updated the GR Sport version of the Fortuner in the Thai market for 2023. It gets mild revision to the feature list and three colour choices amidst speculations that the next generation is currently under development. The biggest update of them all is undoubtedly the range-topping Fortuner GR Sport variant gaining an uprated diesel powertrain.

It is equipped with the familiar 2.8L inline four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. The 1GD-FTV unit now produces a maximum power output of 224 PS at 3,400 rpm and 550 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,600 and 2,800 rpm. The power has been up by 20 PS while the torque figure grows by 50 Nm. This is the same power and torque configuration the engine produces in Australia.

The oil burner is connected to a six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifters and a four-wheel drive system. The 2023 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport is sold with three paint schemes namely Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl and the single-tone Attitude Black Mica. The dual-tone option can be enabled with a black finished roof for 20,000 baht (Rs. 47,600 approximately).

In Thailand, the top-spec 2023 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport is retailed for a starting price of 1.939 million baht (Rs. 46.14 lakh approximately). Compared to the regular variants, the GR Sport trim comes with a sportier exterior. Some of the highlights are a set of new 20-inch alloy wheels, aluminium pedals, GR-specific engine start/stop button, braking system, seats, etc.

The interior features a large nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility now, a 4.2-inch MID, a powered liftgate, wireless smartphone charger, seven airbags, Toyota Safety Sense suite of features, LED headlights, synthetic leather seat upholstery, powered driver seat and so on.

The next-gen Toyota Fortuner is expected to be heavily influenced by the design of the latest Tacoma pickup truck. The interior could also be brand new while the equipment list could be upgraded as well. It might also receive a mild-hybrid diesel engine producing more power while sticking by more stringent emission standards.