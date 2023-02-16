Updated 2023 Tata Harrier Bookings Open In India, Launch Soon

2023 Tata Harrier bookings are underway at authorised dealerships as the midsize SUV gains new features including ADAS tech

On its social media platforms, Tata Motors has today announced the commencement of bookings for the updated Harrier in the domestic market. One of the key updates is the existing 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine sourced from FCA meeting BSVI stage 2 emission standards and it continues to produce a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The 2023 Tata Harrier gains ADAS-based technologies such as forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, lane change alert, door open alert, rear cross-traffic alert and rear collision warning.

The interior gains a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and an all-new seven-inch TFT instrument console. Other highlights are USB-A and USB-C charging ports in all rows, a wireless smartphone charger, 200+ plus voice commands in six languages, ventilated front seats and a new 360-degree camera system.

The Tata Harrier continues to be based on the OMEGA platform and the exterior remains the same as before without any noticeable revisions. It must be noted that Tata unveiled the near-production Harrier EV 4×4 at the 2023 Auto Expo last month and it will more likely go on sale next year in India.

The equipment list of the 2023 Tata Harrier also comprises six-way powered driver seat, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, reverse parking camera with sensors, air purifier, front armrest with cooled storage, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, push start button, glovebox with laptop tray, rear AC vents, and so on.

From the images shown on the official website, it is clear that the cabin theme has not received any changes too. Thus 2023 MY Harrier will stretch the lifecycle of the existing model. The Tata Harrier Dark Red Edition showcased at the biennial Auto Expo is also expected to be added to the lineup soon.