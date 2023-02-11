Updated 2023 Tata Cars Launched – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Tiago, Altroz

Tata Altroz and Punch’s low end drivability has been improved to offer smoother driving experience in the lower gears

Tata Motors has today officially announced that its entire domestic portfolio has successfully completed the transition to BSVI Stage 2 emission standards as they are now RDE and E20 compliant. Taking the opportunity, the homegrown manufacturer has refreshed its lineup across petrol, diesel and CNG powertrain options with new features.

The standard vehicle warranty has now been increased to three years or one lakh km as opposed to two years of 75,000 km. Tata claimed that the low-end drivability of the Altroz and Punch have been improved as they are said to offer a smoother driving experience mainly in the lower gears and they also gain idle start/stop technology as standard.

The tech will enhance the mileage characteristics of the duo. The Revotorq 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine in the Altroz as well as Nexon has been updated and it now delivers better performance according to the brand. In addition, the new RDE (Real Driving Emission) compliant powertrains are ‘more responsive’ and tuned to offer higher efficiency to the buyers.

In the entry-level Tiago compact hatchback and the Tigor sub-4m sedan, Tata has included TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) for improved safety. The new range also boasts a quieter cabin, lower NVH levels and new features. Speaking of the updated range, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said

“In line with this thought process, we took this opportunity of upgrading our cars not only with the new emission standards but also delight our customers with an enhanced portfolio that boasts of cutting-edge safety, drivability, upgraded features, better ride experience and most importantly – a hassle free ownership experience. I am confident that this refreshed range will carry forward the growth trajectory by expanding our market share and increase consumer satisfaction.”

The Mumbai-based company has also hiked the prices of the Nexon by up to Rs. 15,000 along with variant rejig and Tiago EV by up to Rs. 20,000. Recently, the Nexon EV’s range was rejigged with the addition of new variants and a better driving range.