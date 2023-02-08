Updated 2023 Suzuki Gixxer Range Launched At Rs. 1.40 Lakh

2023 Suzuki Gixxer range gains new colour schemes and Bluetooth connectivity enabling navigation, alerts and more

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the updated Gixxer series in the domestic market. The Gixxer range comprises the 155 cc and 250 cc motorcycles in naked and faired guises and they have received new paint schemes. The mid-life update is to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation Gixxer models that have been decently received locally.

The range-topping 2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is now offered in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, Metallic Matte Black No.2, and Metallic Sonic Silver with Metallic Triton Blue shades while the naked streetfighter is available in Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No.2 colours. The smaller 155 cc Gixxer can be bought in three colours.

They are Metallic Sonic Silver with Pearl Blaze Orange, Metallic Triton Blue, and Glass Sparkle Black colour options. In addition to new colours, the Japanese manufacturer has presented Suzuki Ride Connect enabling Bluetooth connectivity. It gives rise to turn-by-turn navigation, SMS alert, missed call notification, overspeeding alert and so on.

The smartphone application can be downloaded for both iOS and Android platforms. With no change in performance, the 249 cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor develops a maximum power output of 26.13 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. The 155 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine is good enough for 13.41 bhp power at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

The Metallic Sonic Silver with Metallic Triton Blue colour scheme in the Gixxer SF 250 costs Rs. 2,02,500 lakh while the Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No.2 are priced at Rs. 2,02,000 each. The naked Gixxer 250 with Metallic Matte Stellar Blue or Metallic Matte Black No.2 costs Rs. 1,95,000.

The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF available in Metallic Sonic Silver with Pearl Blaze Orange, Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black are priced at Rs. 1,45,500 apiece. The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer naked sold in Metallic Sonic Silver with Pearl Blaze Orange, Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black cost Rs. 1,40,500 each (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Besides these changes, no other revisions have been made on the mechanical as well as features front.