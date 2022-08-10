Updated 2023 Skoda Kodiaq Launched In India At Rs. 37.49 Lakh

2023 Skoda Kodiaq gets features such as DCC (Dynamic Chassis Control) with six different drive modes, a 12-speaker 625W audio, etc

Skoda Auto India introduced the facelifted version of the seven-seater Kodiaq earlier this year and it was sold out within two days. With enquiries storming through this year, the Czech Republican auto major has decided to announce the availability of the MY2023 Kodiaq with technological advancements.

The 2023 Skoda Kodiaq has a starting price of Rs. 37,49,000 and the introductory price will be applicable only for the first quarter of the next calendar year. It can be reserved across authorised Skoda dealerships present in the country for an initial token of Rs. 50,000. Speaking of the announcement, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said,

“The KODIAQ is a niche, luxury 4×4 and our flagship offering. The response to this SUV, post the launch in January was astounding. I still get requests for the vehicle, showing us that India has an extremely healthy demand for quality, luxurious, technologically advanced SUVs that are priced right. I am happy to share that we are opening bookings for Q1 2023, and will announce phase-wise booking windows for the rest of the 2023 volumes.”

The flagship 4×4 SUV from the brand comes with features such as DCC (Dynamic Chassis Control) with six different drive modes, a 12-speaker 625W audio system sourced from Canton along with a number of creature comforts including blinds, blankets, an umbrella holder and a panoramic sunroof.

As for the performance, the 2023 Skoda Kodiaq comes with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and it helps in achieving a zero to 100 kmph acceleration time of just 7.8 seconds.

The quick-shifting transmission sends power to all four wheels and is standard across the range. Bookings for the updated Kodiaq have commenced for the first quarter of 2023 starting today with deliveries targeted in the period between January and March 2023. The variants that have been made available are Style, Sportline and Laurin & Klement. The Sportline variant costs Rs. 38,49,000 and the L&K costs Rs. 39,99,000 (ex-showroom).