Updated 2023 Renault Kiger Mid Variant Launched At Rs. 7.99 Lakh

The 2023 Renault Kiger RXT (O) variant gains features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, LED headlamps, etc

Renault India has today announced the launch of the mid-spec RXT (O) trim of the Kiger with the inclusion of a number of new equipment and is priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The French auto major also offers attractive discount schemes on the range-topping RXZ grade making the compact SUV more appealing to buyers. The Kiger range already complies with latest emission standards.

The features list in the 2023 Renault Kiger RXT (O) variant comprises an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, LED headlights, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED taillights, etc. As part of the ‘Human First Program’, new safety technologies have also been added as standard fitments across the range.

They include TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), ESP (Electronic Stability Program), HSA (Hill Start Assist), TC (Traction Control) and much more. The 2023 MY Renault Kiger also comes with as many as four airbags in the top-end models, anti-lock brakes, seatbelts with pre-tensioners and load limiter, speed sensing door lock, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, and so on.

Speaking on the introduction of new features, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “Renault India remains committed to deliver world-class products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers. With the introduction of an enhanced range of Renault KIGER, we are thrilled to offer our customers a perfect blend of style, performance, along with safety.”

Amidst the addition of new features and technologies, the prices of the Renault Kiger have only been reduced for the mid-spec RXT (O) by up to Rs. 26,000 for the starting trim. The RXZ can be had with a cash dicount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, corporate discount of up to Rs. 12,000 and loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 49,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 91,000.

With no change in performance, the Renault Kiger is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder NA petrol engine developing 72 hp and is paired with a five-speed MT or an AMT. The turbo version of the same engine kicks out 100 hp and is linked with a five-speed MT or a CVT.