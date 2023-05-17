Updated 2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V Launched At Rs. 1.44 Lakh

2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V gets an updated LED headlamp with improved illumination, three ABS ride modes, and other changes

Hero MotoCorp has today announced the launch of the 2023 Xpulse 200 4V in the domestic market and it gets a host of updates over the outgoing model. The Xpulse is already one of the best-selling adventure motorcycles in the country and it sits at the entry point without any direct rivals. The 2023 MY updates further enhance its value-for-money proposition.

The 2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V is priced at Rs. 1,43,516 for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 1,50,891 for the top-spec Pro variant (both prices, ex-showroom) – compared to the previous model the prices are up by around Rs. 6,000. The reservations for the updates Xpulse are underway at authorised dealerships and its deliveries will begin soon.

It has started arriving at showrooms too. The entry-level variant remains similar to the old model except for some revisions and the Pro variant carries over a lot of interesting bits from the Rally variant. It features taller seat height, higher ground clearance, handlebar riser, fully adjustable suspension at the front and rear, a longer side stand and an extended gear lever.

For the increase in price, the notable updates include a new circular LED projector headlamp with new LED Daytime Running Lights with improved illumination, a taller (60 mm) windscreen, new switchgear, closed-type knuckle guards, revised footpeg position for rider (35 mm lower and set 8 mm towards the rear) and a new luggage plate.

Another major update is undoubtedly the three different ride modes (Road, Off-road, and Rally) essentially tweaking the ABS setting. It continues to have the same LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation while the single-channel ABS system has been retained. The base model is sold in three colours: Matte Nexus Blue, Techno Blue, and Black Sports Red.

The Pro variant is exclusively retailed with Rally Edition Graphics. As for the performance, the same 199 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled 4V engine is used and is now E20 and OBD2 compliant. It produces a maximum power output of 18.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed transmission.