Updated 2022 Yamaha XSR 155 (R15 V4 Based) Debuts

2022 Yamaha XSR 155 gets two new colour schemes in Indonesia while remaining unaltered mechanically

Yamaha’s Indonesia division has unveiled the 2022 XSR 155 in its domestic market and it gets minor updates to stretch the lifecycle of the existing motorcycle. The neo-retro motorcycle comes in two new paint schemes this time around. The 2022 Yamaha XSR 155 60th Anniversary shade is to celebrate the Japanese motorcycle giant’s first Grand Prix win ever.

It gains the iconic red speed block design with a white base body colour while the golden coloured Y-shaped alloy wheels add to the modernity and it goes well with the golden finish to the upside-down front forks. The circular headlamp gets a black casing while the splash of red can be seen on the top section of the fuel tank, side panels and front fender.

Other elements such as the engine area, exhaust canister and seat are finished in black. The Matte Dark Blue Authentic colour scheme features blacked-out bits and XSR graphics on the fuel tank to complement a striking design. It comprises grey finished side panels and blackened headlamp casing, tail lamp, exhaust system, front fender, seat, alloy wheels, engine guard, etc.

With no mechanical changes, the 2022 Yamaha XSR 155 continues to be powered by the 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with VVA (Variable Valve Actuation technology) as in the Yamaha R15 V4 and MT15. It develops a maximum power output of 19.3 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque delivered at 8,500 rpm.

The engine is coupled with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. It sits on the same deltabox frame as the R15 V4 and MT15 and has plenty in common with its naked and supersport siblings. Other highlights are monoshock rear suspension, aluminium swingarm, front and rear disc brakes assisted y a dual-channel ABS system.

The XSR 155 has long been rumoured to debut in India but nothing really came to fruition. Last year, Yamaha launched the FZ-X and the fourth generation R15 and both are well received amongst customers. An updated version of the Yamaha MT-15 is expected to launch in the coming months with a dual-channel ABS system and Bluetooth connectivity.